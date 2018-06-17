Watch: Fantastic Kolarov free-kick gives Serbia victory

Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov rifled in a stunning free-kick to give his team the lead against Costa Rica.

Fantastic Kolarov free-kick gives Serbia victory

Serbia opened up its World Cup campaign on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in Group E thanks to a wonderful free-kick goal from Aleksandar Kolarov in the second half. The AS Roma full-back swung an absolute beauty past Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas into the top corner.

Here’s the winning goal:

The Kolarov free-kick was enough to give the Serbians three vital points and put Costa Rica in a tough spot to qualify from the group.

This was the third free-kick of the tournament following goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Aleksandr Golovin, and this was all it took to equal the amount scored in the entirety of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The goal earned Kolarov a Lada car which was gifted him by the governor of Samara.

Serbia’s next game is against Switzerland on the 22nd of June in Kaliningrad.

Costa Rica face group and tournament favourites Brazil at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Friendlies, Dates, Fixtures, Stadiums, TV Schedule, At World Soccer we will update you with all the news related to the World Cup on our website. Make sure you know about the Groups Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.