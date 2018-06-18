Mertens' sumptuous volley broke the deadlock between Belgium and Panama
Watch: Sensational Mertens Volley
The debutants Panama managed to frustrate Belgium, ranked third in the world, in the first half and the score was 0-0 at the break.
But when the deadlock was broken in the 47th minute it was done so in some style.
A cleared cross looped toward Mertens on the right-hand edge of the area just inside the box, who without hesitation hit a sumptuous volley which dipped over Penedo and into the far corner of the net.
Panama had a couple of half-chances to pull even, and they appeared to be holding Belgium at bay–that is, until the favorites doubled their lead in the 69th minute. De Bruyne hit a majestic assist off the outside of this foot, finding a diving Romelu Lukaku who steered in the header to make it 2-0.
At World Soccer we will update you with all the news related to the World Cup on our website. Make sure you know about the Groups, Friendlies, Dates, Fixtures, Stadiums, TV Schedule, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.
Also don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook, and Twitter.