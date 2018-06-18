Mertens' sumptuous volley broke the deadlock between Belgium and Panama

Watch: Sensational Mertens Volley

The debutants Panama managed to frustrate Belgium, ranked third in the world, in the first half and the score was 0-0 at the break.

But when the deadlock was broken in the 47th minute it was done so in some style.

A cleared cross looped toward Mertens on the right-hand edge of the area just inside the box, who without hesitation hit a sumptuous volley which dipped over Penedo and into the far corner of the net.

Panama had a couple of half-chances to pull even, and they appeared to be holding Belgium at bay–that is, until the favorites doubled their lead in the 69th minute. De Bruyne hit a majestic assist off the outside of this foot, finding a diving Romelu Lukaku who steered in the header to make it 2-0.