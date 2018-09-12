Current England Formation Clearly Flawed | Brian Glanville

That this England team simply will not do was clear enough. Southgate has his own clear idea of how it should play, with an emphasis on playing the ball out from the keeper and relying on steady passing rather than ever kicking the ball long. But I seriously question whether his tactics at Wembley were right. True, the England goal came from a supreme pass by the doomed left-back Shaw, but that pass came from some distance.

Yet again there was no winger to get to the line and pull back into the goalmouth, the most dangerous ball of all. Hard to find such a winger; Aaron Lennon a couple of World Cups ago was a splendid example but though he is playing again for Burnley, time one feels at least at international level has passed him by. Theo Walcott, back in form with Everton, seems just about the only real option now he has rediscovered his form since leaving Arsenal.

As for a creator in midfield, there wasn’t one to be seen against Spain. The closest to such a figure was Ruben Loftus Cheek but having shown the initiative of choosing him in the squad despite being sidelined at Chelsea, Southgate did not have the initiative to send him on. Now he has gone to West Ham an obvious candidate in Jack Wilshere seems to have lost his way.

There is talk of calling up the precociously gifted teenager Phil Foden of Manchester City where alas for all his constructive gifts, he cannot find a place in the top team. That he has the right big game temperament was surely shown by the display at Wembley in the charity curtain raiser.

But the present England formation seems flawed to me. No real passer of a ball, no winger to get to the line. Harry Kane guilty of a major defensive mistake was ill served up front.

Before the game Kane was presented with the golden boot award for topping the list of World Cup scorers with his half dozen goals. But since some came from the penalty spot his achievement can hardly be compared with that of Gary Lineker, whose half-dozen goals in Mexico all came from open play.

In midfield, Liverpool‘s Jordan Henderson is essentially a pedestrian figure and I wonder, as do some in authority, when Dominic Solanke is to be given a decent chance in Liverpool’s attack rather than being condemned to rest on the bench. He surely proved his worth in international tournament competition.

Changes by England, both tactical and of personnel, seem vital. Spain were surely no super team yet till they obviously tired, they were embarrassingly dominant.

