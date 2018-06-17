Watch: Philippe Coutinho curls in a stunning goal for Brazil

Philippe Coutinho is up and running in Russia.

The former Liverpool player opened the scoring just before the 20 minute mark of the Group E game against Switzerland in Rostov.

A clearance from a Marcel cross fell to him on the edge of the box, his first touch was perfect to get himself in position for a shot. Then, like he had done so many times before in front of the Anfield crowd, he guided the ball into the top corner of Yann Sommer’s goal, clipping the inside of the post as it found the back of the net.

An early candidate for goal of the tournament, but I wouldn’t rule out seeing more of the same from Coutinho in the coming matches.

Brazil failed to capitalise on Coutinho’s gorgeous goal as it was cancelled out by Steven Zuber’s controversial header and the Swiss managed to hold out to take a share of the points. This was the first time Brazil had failed to win their opening World Cup match 40 years.

