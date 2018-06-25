Jesse Lingard goal: Beautiful long range strike to put England 3-0 up against Panama

Watch: Super strike from Jesse Lingard

The Three Lions won 6-1 to secure their place in the last 16, which also saw a hat-trick from captain Harry Kane.

It was a breath of fresh air to see England having such fun as they went about their business on Sunday afternoon.

John Stones opened the scoring in the 8th minute, heading in a cross from Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane made it 2-0 by lashing a sweetly struck penalty into the top left hand corner, after a penalty was awarded for a challenge on Jesse Lingard.

In the 36th minute, Jesse Lingard popped up again. The Matchester United player latched on to a loose ball out on the left wing. He played a short pass to Sterling on the edge of the area who played a nice return ball that allowed Lingard, who never stops moving, to run onto the ball and curl a majestic shot into the far top corner from 20 yards.

England were six goals up and coasting when substitute Felipe Baloy netted Panama‘s first ever goal at the finals.