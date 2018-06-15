Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo stunning free-kick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late free-kick to complete a remarkable hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain

The Real Madrid man had scored twice in the first-half of the Group B match, once from the penalty spot and the other due to a howler of a mistake from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. However Portugal looked to be headed to a crushing defeat thanks to Nacho’s wonder strike midway through the second-half.

With time running out, Spain conceded a free-kick in a dangerous position when Gerard Pique fouled Ronaldo twenty-five yards out from goal.