Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo stunning free-kick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late free-kick to complete a remarkable hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain
The Real Madrid man had scored twice in the first-half of the Group B match, once from the penalty spot and the other due to a howler of a mistake from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. However Portugal looked to be headed to a crushing defeat thanks to Nacho’s wonder strike midway through the second-half.
With time running out, Spain conceded a free-kick in a dangerous position when Gerard Pique fouled Ronaldo twenty-five yards out from goal.
It was, of course non other than Ronaldo, who stepped up to take the free-kick and he curled the ball sublimely round the leaping wall and into the top corner of the goal.
Remarkably, the free-kick completed Ronaldo’s 51st career hat-trick and also the 51st hat-trick in World Cup history.
The match ended 3-3 which meant that, thanks to their win earlier in the day, Iran topped the group after round 1.
