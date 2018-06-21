Eriksen goal: Christian Eriksen rifles in a clever reverse ball from Jorgensen

Watch: Christian Eriksen finishes a slick move to score against Australia

Christien Eriksen‘s goal to put Denmark ahead against Australia was possibly the best team goal we have seen yet at the World Cup: Four touches, two passes and one masterful half-volley.

This was a goal where the assist was as sublime as the finish.

Lasse Schöne stepped up hard to win the challenge and in doing so played the ball up to the Danish striker Nicolai Jørgensen. The 6 ft 4 in Feyenoord striker only takes two touches. With his first touch he gently brings the bouncing ball under control with his right instep, cushioning it neatly away from Milligan. With his second touch, having judged Eriksen’s movement, he delicately flicks the ball with the outstep of his right boot back across the face of goal into the path of Eriksen, who bursts into the pocket of space and masterfully drives home a technically perfect half-volley.

Australia equalised thanks to a controversial penalty awarded for handball against Yussuf Poulsen after a VAR review which Mile Jedinak dutifully put away.

Remarkably Australia’s last five goals in competitive games have come from Jedinak penalties.

