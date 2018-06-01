A Tale of Two Colombians | Tim Vickery

Edwin Cardona is set to miss out on Colombia's final 23, but a revived Juan Quintero could make the cut

Tim Vickery’s Notes from South America: A Tale of Two Colombians

When Colombia sealed their place in Russia last October, Edwin Cardona must have thought his World Cup presence was guaranteed.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder had been part of the team throughout the qualification process. He only missed three of the 18 rounds, starting eight matches and coming off the bench in seven. He contributed three goals – all of them important, making him the team’s joint second top scorer. His capacity to shoot from range looked set to make him one of Colombia’s main attacking threats in Russia.

Sure enough, coach Jose Pekerman named Cardona in his provisional squad of 35. There has yet to be a formal announcement of the 23 who will go to the World Cup. But all the indications are that Cardona will not be among them. He was not included in the team’s training sessions in Bogota, and has not travelled to Italy with the rest of the squad for the next phase of preparation.

Things started to go wrong for Cardona a month after Colombia had qualified. They went to the Far East for friendlies, and after a little flare up in the game against South Korea, Cardona was spotted making a slanty-eyed gesture at the opposing players. He had walked into a scandal.

He quickly issued an apology – and, to be fair to him, he may well not have been fully aware of the racist implications of his gesture. The agenda of political correctness has come more slowly to parts of South America than to some other regions of the world. FIFA handed him a five game ban, ruling him out of Colombia’s warm up friendlies.