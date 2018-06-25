A Change Of Formation Could Work Wonders For Uruguay | Tim Vickery

Uruguay face Russia later today and a change of formation could help Uruguay, writes Tim Vickery.

Tim Vickery’s Notes from South America: A Change Of Formation Could Work Wonders For Uruguay

With their new model of developing players through a youth process, England are taking a leaf out of Uruguay’s book. And Uruguay, meanwhile, have run into a problem that dogged England in so many previous World Cups.

The base formation that Uruguay have used for the last few years is a 4-4-2 – the best way, they think, to accommodate both Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. It has served them well. But, unless they have been up against weak opposition, they have been a reactive side, sitting back with their two banks of four and waiting for the moment to charge forward.

Now, though, the characteristics have changed. The promotion of a new generation of ball playing midfielders has switched the emphasis of the side. They now look to play higher up the field, keeping possession and playing their way down the field. This has been amplified by starting their World Cup campaign against Egypt and Saudi Arabia, matches in which Uruguay have been obliged to take the initiative.

Their displays have been competent enough. No one has defended better. But in possession Uruguay have not been able to make the ball fizz as they had hoped – and much of this has to do with the deficiencies of 4-4-2 in a team seeking to attack.

Just as was so often the case with Frank Lampard and Steve Gerrard with England, Uruguay’s midfield duo have found themselves outnumbered. Matias Vecino has not started the tournament well, and while Rodrigo Bentancur has enjoyed some classy moments, he has not been able to control matches in the manner that Uruguay had hoped. It has been hard for them. Usually they are up against three men and are lacking options to keep the ball flowing.

At the end of March, Uruguay beat the Czech Republic and Wales to win the China Cup, and they did it in style. Then, the 4-4-2 worked. But that was an important difference from the Uruguay we have seen in the World Cup.

