In this piece we take a look at the possible route England will have to take to get to the World Cup Final.

England’s Route To World Cup Final

We know the group stage draw for England, but who would they play if the got all the way to the World Cup final?

This piece will answer that very question as Gareth Southgate and his squad look to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

Obviously, there is a fair amount of guess work and assumptions made here with the big teams expected to top their groups, but with England we have looked at who they would face if they topped the group or came second in Group G.

Firstly, during the group stages, England will play Tunisia on the 18th of June, followed by Panama six days later. Finally, a potentially vital matchup against Belgium is on the 28th of June.

That final group game could have a drastic effect on who England play in the knockout stages provided they get through, because whoever tops the group will avoid Germany in the quarter-finals.

If England Win The Group

England went out of the group stages four years ago in 2014, but if they top the group in 2018 they will have an easier draw than if they qualify second.

Last 16 – July 2 – Rostov Arena – Poland

This is a close call between Poland and Colombia here. Poland are favourites to top Group H, but we think Colombia will nudge them out, meaning England’s opponents in the last 16 would be Robert Lewandowski‘s team.

Quarter-Final – July 6 – Kazan Arena – Brazil

Next up would probably be Brazil. They are heavy favourites to top Group E which includes Switzerland, Costa Rica, and Serbia. They would also be favourites to beat their round of 16 opponents Mexico, after Germany probably winning that group.

Semi-Final – July 10th – Krestovsky Stadium – France

We think France are the most likely opponents here after winning their group, and then possibly wins against Croatia in the Round of 16, and Portugal or Uruguay in the quarter-final.

Final – July 15 – Luzhniki Stadium – Argentina, Germany, Spain

The final could include any one of the three teams above. The smart money is on Germany as they have a strong squad and a large portion of the side has won the tournament already. The side England are most capable of beating are Argentina though, as their defence is suspect.