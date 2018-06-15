Watch: Nacho wonder-strike against Portugal in 3-3 thriller

Nacho goal: Nacho's volley swerved majestically into the bottom corner, putting Spain ahead in the 58th minute

Watch: Nacho goal against Portugal in 3-3 thriller

Although Christiano Ronaldo stole all the headlines for his hat-trick and 88th minute free-kick, the goal from Spanish defender Nacho earlier in the match will surely be up there as a contender for goal of the tournament.

A half-clearance sat up for Nacho perfectly on the edge of the box, and he smashed a swerving volley in to the bottom right corner of the goal and past the diving Rui Patricio.

The goal was sweet redemption for Nacho, who committed the foul on his Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for a penalty and the game’s first goal.

Nacho wonder-strike