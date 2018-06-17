Germany's coach had many logical reasons for excluding the Man City youngster from his World Cup squad

Nick Bidwell’s Notes from Germany: Cutting Leroy Sane Made Perfect Sense to Joachim Low

One of the four players to be cut from the Nationalmannschaft World Cup squad – along with Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno, his club colleague and central defender Jonathan Tah and Freiburg striker Nils Petersen – young Manchester City left-wing wizard Leroy Sane is an enigma for many German-based fans and pundits.

So spectacular and electrifying this season for the runaway Premier League winners. Yet often only a ghost when turning out for Deutschland. A fish out of water.

In his 12 games for the national team since making his debut in a friendly against France in November 2015, he has not scored a single goal and generally has not done himself justice at all. Poor in his decision-making, seemingly not on the same wavelength as his teammates and inclined to run into dead-ends.

It often has looked as though he is trying too hard for Germany, a surfeit of adrenaline rendering his play frenetic and uncoordinated. Under Bundestrainer Joachim Löw, there is a great deal of structure in the way Germany attack. Loose cannons, however explosive, do not especially fit the bill.

Above and beyond, attackers with skill, explosiveness and game-changing ability, Löw demands players who totally buy into his grand design for finely-tuned teamwork. Up until now, Sane either has been unable or unwilling to the study the script.

Löw currently looks at Sane and sees a highly-gifted young man who still has certain demons to slay: his carelessness, his soliost tendencies and a distaste for tracking back.

“It was a close race for selection between Leroy Sane and Julian Brandt (Leverkusen),” explained Löw when announcing his squad. “Both have tremendous qualities, both are strong in one-on-one situations. Leroy is undoubtedly a huge talent, but he has not quite arrived in games for the national team. Maybe that tipped the balance.”

What a pity that such a brilliant, instinctive starlet will not be displaying his wares in Russia. With his extraordinary dribbling skills and pace, he would he made have made the perfect World Cup impact substitute, a nightmare for tiring defenders.

One last question – if Pep Guardiola can bring the best out of Sane at Manchester City, why haven’t Germany ?