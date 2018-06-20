Whilst on a run England head coach Gareth Southgate has recently dislocated his shoulder.

Gareth Southgate Dislocates Shoulder

It isn’t just the players who get injuries during the World Cup. During a run, England head coach Gareth Southgate managed to dislocate his shoulder.

Southgate said jokingly; “I might not be celebrating any goals as athletically in future!”

“The doc has made it clear that punching the air is not an option.

“We have got such a great support team and they were there very quickly. They were supposed to be relaxing because we let the players have a bit of time off and I am causing them work.”

Southgate was treated in a nearby hospital with the assistance of team doctor Rob Chakraverty.

There had been concerns for Dele Alli who pulled up with a minor strain in his leg but that doesn’t appear to be that much of an issue.

Indeed, Southgate joked “It is better this is me than one of the players,”

That being said, his England side started the tournament as best they could, managing to salvage a 2-1 win over Tunisia.

Harry Kane was the hero scoring twice, with the winner coming in extra time. It was an unlikely winner with Tunisia defending valiantly for a large proportion of the game but they couldn’t keep the Tottenham man out.

It was not a game without controversy either with Harry Kane being bundled over twice in the Tunisian box and receiving nothing. Additionally, the penalty Tunisia were awarded has drawn criticism too.

England’s next game is against Panama on the 24th of June, and then a potentially pivotal match against Belgium is on the 28th.

