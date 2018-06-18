After a promising build up to the tournament, now is the time for England to deliver at the World Cup.

Can England Finally Deliver In A World Cup?

Tunisia vs England – Kickoff 19.00 (BST) – Volgograd

Promising build up, young squad, good players across the park, now is the time to deliver for England. Southgate has been strong in how he wants team to play, and he looks to have support of the dressing room. The question, as always, is not about the talent of the English team, it is about whether they can play together and do so at the right time.

Rarely do England teams deliver in international football competitions but this group of players is more than capable of going far in the tournament. Lead by Harry Kane, the attacking prowess of the English will be tested against Tunisia who are a team that can frustrate. Expect to see 11 players behind the ball and them to try and catch England on the break.

But regardless of how Tunisia play, England should be too good for them and they need to finally deliver in a World Cup. The era of having great players like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are gone and now others have to step up. Win this game, beat Panama and then play Belgium to decide who tops the group. Anything less than that is not good enough.

Word From England – Patrick Barclay, chair Football Writers’ Association.

“The law of averages must eventually work in favour of the football world’s last great underachievers.”

Word From Tunisia – Youssef Chain, sports writer

“There are not really any stars or players who play in big European leagues, but its a very young team with a lot of talent.”

Bets of the Day –

John Stones to be first goalscorer – 29/1

If your team scores in the opening 5 minutes, get paid out as a winner!

Player To Watch – Raheem Sterling

Has to bring his scintillating form for Manchester City into the England set up.

Article continues below