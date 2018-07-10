The globalisation of the game – in which the top players and coaches congregate in a handful of western European leagues – clearly helps to explain these trends. The big stars from every country pick up experience, knowledge and self-esteem playing alongside the global stars in the Champions League. All of this is useful when they go back home and represent their national sides. But playing host to a closely knit network of ideas obviously benefits the Europeans, who are at the heart of the process.

The background story of the two South American sides to reach the quarter finals in Russia is interesting. In the case of Uruguay, as former national team striker Sebastian Abreu said recently, the national team is virtually an island of competence in a chaotic domestic environment. The 12 year project of coach Oscar Washington Tabarez all but ignores local football. It assumes that any good players will inevitably be sold abroad, and seeks to use the FA to identity and develop youngsters good enough to play top class global football.

And the case of Brazil is intrinsically linked to coach Tite, who picked up a team down in 6th place in World Cup qualification and steered them with such aplomb that, before fateful Friday against Belgium, they had scored plenty of goals and hardly conceded any. But the secret of Tite’s progress, as he is quick to point out, is his capacity to learn, and the many hours he has put in making an in depth study of the game in Europe.

In short, then, both Uruguay and Brazil, under current management, have tried to adapt their thinking to the globalised scenario.

And it was clear from the marathon World Cup qualification campaign that these were likely to be the best South American sides in Russia 2018. Brazil were capable of making further progress in the World Cup, while Uruguay probably reached their limit by getting to the quarter finals. No one who followed the qualifiers would be surprised that Argentina were a shambles and that Colombia, especially after the cruel injury to James Rodriguez, were somewhat limited. And Peru, in level of performance if not in results, probably exceeded expectations despite going out in the group phase.

It was, after all, the worst South American qualification campaign in the last two decades, with the lowest level of play. This may highlight a long term trend. Just as possibly, if not more so, it could have been a mere brief and temporary dip. Qatar 2022 will put such interpretations to the test.

Before then – South America should at least be able to provide the winner of next year’s Copa America. Unless invited guests Japan and Qatar have other ideas.

