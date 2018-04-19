The first mascot was World Cup Willie in 1966, take a look at the rest of the World Cup mascots for each tournament.

World Cup Mascots

The idea of having a tournament mascot is common place in every single sporting event nowadays. But in the FIFA World Cup this was not always the case. The first one was in 1966, so take a look at the mascots for each respective World Cup since then.

1966 – England – World Cup Willie

World Cup Willie was a lion, an animal synonymous with Britain and the English national side. The very first World Cup mascot, Willie was created by Reg Hoye, who is best known for illustrating some Enid Blyton books.

1970 – Mexico – Juanito

Juanito is supposed to represent the average football fan in Mexico. Wearing Mexico‘s green kit and a sombrero, below he is pictured with Roger Magnusson.

1974 – Germany – Tip and Tap

Like Mexico, Germany decided to go down the human route, but instead used two boys as the mascot to symbolise a unified Germany. Of course at this time, Germany was split into East and West. The WM means Weltmeisterschaft which means World Cup, and the 74 represents the year.

1978 – Argentina – Gauchito

Four years later Gauchito received considerable criticism for looking too like Juanito, the mascot for the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. Obviously the main difference is that he wears Argentinian colours and neckerchief.

1982 – Spain – Naranjito

The mascot for the 1982 World Cup was not a human one. Naranjito was an orange, the fruit synonymous with Spain, and his round appearance and similarity to a football was a humorous aspect to its design.

1986 – Mexico – Pique

Mexico once again held the Cup in 1986, and went down the comedic route. Pique was a jalapeño pepper, a food that is a large part of Mexican cuisine. The sombrero and moustache was added to create more laughter, although it has been criticised for stereotyping the Mexican people.

1990 – Italy – Ciao

Italy decided to go outside the box in 1990. Ciao, a normal Italian greeting, is a stick figure with the colours of the Italian flag and has a football for a head. Previously, many mascots held the football, but this was the first time the football was an integral part of the design.