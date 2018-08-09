In this piece we have put together a Premier League preview for the upcoming season.

Will Anyone Challenge City? – 2018/19 Premier League Preview

Can anybody stop Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City? Last season, City swept away all comers on their way to the title, breaking records effortlessly and playing some wonderful attacking football. Able to take a back seat and watch their nearest challengers sweat in the transfer market, City enjoyed a relatively quiet summer after the excesses of recent years – aside from the small matter of Riyad Mahrez arriving from Leicester City for a club record £60million in a deal they had tried to complete in January. Guardiola’s team, even without any further additions, will be the team to beat. So who could challenge?

Across town, the signs coming out of Manchester United are not promising. Jose Mourinho spent most of pre-season moaning about the club’s lack of transfer dealings, complaining: “I would like two more players. I don’t think I’m going to have two. I think it’s possible I’m going to have one. I gave my club a list of five names a few months ago. I wait to see if it’s possible to have one of these players.”

Mourinho made those comments despite spending £55m on Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and £20m on defender Diogo Dalot from Porto. The manager’s unhappiness may be another of Mourinho’s long-favoured ruses to take the heat off his players, but all the signs are that the problems run deeper. Mourinho’s long-time assistant Rui Faria has ended their association so this was the Portuguese’s first pre-season without him.

Another troubling matter for Mourinho was that a number of United players – Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini, Marcus Rashford – performed

well at the World Cup, prompting questions as to why Mourinho, the master motivator, could not get similar levels from them last season. Mourinho was quick to attack Liverpool’s summer spending and that was a recognition that last season’s Champions League runners-up could be the most serious title rivals for Manchester City.

Liverpool’s acquisition of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri for a total of £167m means Jurgen Klopp has spent more this summer than during his entire seven-year tenure at Borussia Dortmund. The club’s summer spending was partly funded by the remaining proceeds of Philippe Coutinho’s January sale to Barcelona. And when you add in the January signings of Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool have by far the most improved squad compared to 12 months ago.

The most intriguing of the top six – and indeed the most difficult to analyse – are Chelsea, who made the bold appointment of Maurizio Sarri after relations with Antonio Conte broke down irrevocably. The new man faces a struggle to impose his bold playing style on Chelsea, and a lack of Champions League football has proved problematic in attracting and retaining players. Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin chose Monaco ahead of London, while speculation persists over the future of Eden Hazard. Thibaut Courtois has signed for Real Madrid prompting Chelsea to sign Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

