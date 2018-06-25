World Cup Social Media Round 2 – Modric, Lingard, Mohammadhi and Senegal

We've rounded up the best of social media from the second round of the World Cup



A few teams have qualified – including England – a few have been eliminated (sorry Morocco) and Argentina are facing a battle to reach the knockout rounds. The 2018 Fifa World Cup‘s eight groups are shaping up nicely after the second round of group games.

Social media was abuzz, so we’ve trawled through Twitter to bring you the best World Cup tweets of the week.

In Round 2, group leaders Iran played 2010 champions Spain, and only a fortuitous goal from Diego Costa separated the teams. However it was this attempted flip throw from Milad Mohammadi in the final minute of the game, with his team 1-0 down, that ended up trending on Twitter.

Having only managed a draw in their opening fixture against Iceland, Argentina were under pressure to get a result against Croatia. However, they got off to a bad start when this horror mistake from Argentinian goalkeeper Willy Caballero gifted Croatia the lead.

The first goal was a gift, but Croatia’s second goal has anything but. Modric received the ball in front of the goal 25 yards out. He dragged Nicolas Otamendi one way and then the other to create a bit of space and unleashed a stunning strike which bent round the outstretched arm of Willy Caballero.

The result left some Argentinean fans a little bit embarrassed:

The World Cup champions Germany were another team under huge pressure following their opening round defeat against Mexico. It took a moment of magic from Toni Kroos in the 95th minute to come away with a win against Sweden.

Toni Kroos tweeted “still alive”:

Senegal were making headlines again, this time it was for their high spirited warm up. Many people on Twitter have added their own soundtracks to this video including the Duck Tails theme tune and Beyonce’s Single Ladies.

England thrashed Panama in their second round match 6-1 and Jesse Lingard scored the pick of the bunch..

The goal scorer still had enough energy for kick ups on the bench:

Harry Kane scored England’s third ever World Cup hat-trick and shared this picture from the plane as they made their way to Kaliningrad to prepare for their Round 3 clash with Belgium.

However, once again it was scenes from off the pitch that captivated the attention of the people of Twitter. The Panama commentators react off air as they hear their national anthem at the World Cup for the first time.

Check out our other favourite goals from the World Cup