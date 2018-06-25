Some of the greatest players ever have played in the World Cup. But who has scored the most goals in the tournament?

Who Has Scored The Most Goals In The World Cup?

The tournament has seen some of the greatest strikers and goal-scorers ever compete for glory, but who has scored the most goals in the World Cup? We answer this below.

1) Miroslav Klose – Germany – 16 Goals in 24 Matches

Competed at 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014 tournaments and broke Ronaldo’s record with a goal in the 7-1 drubbing Germany handed to Brazil during the World Cup semi-final in 2014.

He also became the third player to score at four World Cups, along with Pele and German forward Uwe Seeler. His record could be under threat from Thomas Muller this year though.

2) Ronaldo – Brazil – 15 Goals in 19 Matches

One of the finest strikers ever, Ronaldo showed his best form during the 2002 World Cup where he scored eight goals and guided Brazil to World Cup glory. He scored two in the final against Germany.

3) Gerd Muller – West Germany – 14 Goals in 13 Matches

One of Germany’s finest players ever, Muller played in two World Cups, scoring 10 in 1970, and 4 in 1974.

4) Just Fontaine – France – 13 Goals in 6 Matches

The Frenchman scored all of his goals at one World Cup, the 1958 tournament. Sadly, he was forced to retire in 1962, at the age of 28, after breaking his leg twice in 1960. His international record for France was 30 goals in 21 games.

5) Pele – Brazil – 12 Goals in 14 Matches

Arguably the greatest player ever, Pele was another man who scored goals at four different World Cup tournaments. He also helped Brazil win three World Cups in 12 years in 1958, 1962, and 1970.