Take a look at the top-scorers for each and every World Cup.

World Cup Golden Boot Winners

Welcome to our World Cup Golden Boot page where we take a look at who was the top scorer at each of the 20 World Cups there have been up to this point.

From Gerd Muller, to Eusebio, to Ronaldo, the World Cup Golden Boot award has been won by some of the finest players to ever play the game. Take a look at them all below.

Also feel free to click on the country and player headings to take you to World Cup team guides, player profiles, and our World Soccer 500 lists.

Without further ado, lets start with the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

2014 – James Rodriguez (Colombia) – 6 Goals

Rodriguez scored three times during the group stages against Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan, before then scoring twice against Uruguay. His first was a beautiful volley from 25 yards after chesting the ball to control it. However, during the quarter-finals against Brazil, he would score a penalty but his side would lose 2-1 after goals by Thiago Silva, and David Luiz.

2010 – Diego Forlan (Uruguay), Thomas Muller (Germany), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), David Villa (Spain) – 5 Goals

All four of these men with their respective countries made it to the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup with David Villa and Spain ultimately winning the tournament in extra time against the Netherlands.

2006 – Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 5 Goals

The most prolific World Cup goal-scorer ever topped the chart in 2006 with five goals. He scored twice against Costa Rica and Ecuador during the group stages and then once against Argentina during the quarter-finals. Germany would come third overall.

2002 – Ronaldo (Brazil) – 8 Goals

One of the finest strikers ever showed his class, and put the 1998 demons to bed, in Japan and South Korea at the 2002 World Cup. He scored four times during the group stages, and then four more during the knockout rounds. This included two in the final against Germany, and this performance further cemented Ronaldo’s place as one of the all-time greats.

1998 – Davor Suker (Croatia) – 6 Goals

The Croatian striker scored twice during the group stages in 1998, once against Jamaica, and the other against Japan. Then he scored once against Romania, Germany, France, and finally the Netherlands in the third-place playoff game.

1994 – Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) – 6 Goals

Salenko scored five goals in one game, a 6-1 victory over Cameroon during the group stages. His side failed to get out of the group. Bulgaria did though, with Stoichkov scoring three during the group stage, and then one each against Mexico, Germany and Italy later in the tournament.

1990 – Salvator Schillachi (Italy) – 6 goals

Schillachi was unknown before the tournament, having only started one game for Italy. This was soon to change as he came on as a substitute against Austria and scored the winner. He then scored against Czechoslovakia and then three more times during the knockout rounds to guide Italy to third place.

1986 – Gary Lineker (England) – 6 Goals

After a poor start to the tournament, which saw England lose to Portugal and draw with Morocco, the Lions finally came to life against Poland with Lineker scoring a hat-trick. During the round of 16, he would score two more against Paraguay, and the once against Argentina. This game is best remembered for the ‘Hand of God’ goal and Diego Maradona’s sublime second to knock the English out.

1982 – Paolo Rossi (Italy) – 6 Goals

Italy struggled during the first group stage of the 1982 tournament with three draws against Poland, Peru and Cameroon. They came alive in the second round though, as did Rossi, scoring a hat-trick against Brazil. He would then score twice against Poland in the semi-final, and then once in the final against Germany.

1978 – Mario Kempes (Argentina) – 6 Goals

Surprisingly, Kempes didn’t score during the first round group stage in 1978. But from then on, he would score two goals against Poland, Peru, and then two more in the final against the Netherlands.