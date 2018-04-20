We take a look at 10 of the greatest World Cup matches ever. What do you make of our selections?

10 Greatest World Cup Matches

The World Cup has seen some of the greatest matches ever take place, so bearing that in mind we have put together ten of the best. From amazing goals, to spectacular moments, these matches have helped write World Cup history.

Done chronologically, we start in 1950 with Uruguay, Brazil, and nearly 200,000 people crammed into the stadium.

1950 – Uruguay beat Brazil 2-1

The format back in 1950 was slightly different with the winners of the four groups going into another group stage to decide the winner.

Going into the match, Brazil only needed to draw to win the World Cup after beating Sweden and Spain 7-1, and 6-1 respectively. They were confident of victory with many of the local newspapers (the tournament was held in Brazil), printing their victory early. But Uruguay had other ideas.

In front of a record crowd of nearly 200,000 in the Estadio do Maracana, Brazil went one-nil up after a goal from Friaca just after half-time. Uruguay responded by coming from behind with two goals in the last 25 minutes from Juan Alberto Schiaffino, and Alcides Ghiggia. Pele, the football’s first global star broke down in tears after the game. He would then win three of the next five World Cups.

1966 – England beat West Germany 4-2

The 1966 tournament had its fair share of drama even before a ball was kicked. The trophy was stolen, a replica was made, and then the original was found in a hedge by Pickles the dog.

Held in England, behind the play of stars like Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore, the hosts found themselves in the final against the mighty West Germany.

And to this day it is one of the most controversial matches in football and in the England-Germany rivalry. This is largely because of one moment in extra time.

In the 101st minute Geoff Hurst hit a shot into the crossbar and down onto the line, to which Russian linesman Tofiq Bahramov ruled it had crossed the line to give the English a 3-2 lead.

With time dwindling down, the Germans pushed every upfield. England then sealed the win with a break from Geoff Hurst who smashed the ball into the top corner to mark a 4-2 win. This of course can be remembered as Kenneth Wolstenholme’s famous commentary line, “They think its all over – It is now!”

1970 – Brazil beat England 1-0

Brazil were the favourites for the tournament, largely due to the fact they had Pele, Jairzinho, Rivelino, and Carlos Alberto. Whereas England were the defending champions and were not expected to contend very well against the men in yellow.

Ultimately, this match will be remembered for two moments pulled off by English superstars Gordon Banks and Bobby Moore. The first of which was ‘The Save’. Pele was lurking at the back post and headed a cross downward towards the bottom left corner of the England goal. It appeared to be a foregone conclusion, but somehow Banks was able to dive and loop the ball around the post to deny the Brazilians.

The other moment again, involved an English star. The ball broke to Jairzinho on the right wing and the English defence was retreating. With Jairzinho dribbling towards the danger area, Moore timed his tackle perfectly to deny yet another Brazil attack.

The English heroism in defence didn’t last with Jairzinho scoring the only goal on the 59th minute. Considering in every other game during the tournament, Brazil scored three or four goals, the English effort deserves recognition.

But Brazil were the best team at the competition and would win the final 4-1 against Italy. They would also take sole possession of the Jules Rimet trophy, after winning the Cup for the third time.

1970 – Italy beat West Germany 4-3

In fact, Italy played one of the greatest World Cup matches just to get into that final against Brazil. This match is often known as ‘the game of the century’.

Against West Germany in the semi-final, Italy, who scored on the 8th minute, looked to have won the game. But a 90th minute extra time equaliser by Karl-Heinz Schnellinger pushed the game to extra-time. Chaos was about to ensue.

German legend Franz Beckenbauer had already dislocated his shoulder earlier in the game and had to stay on because they had made their two substitutions. During extra-time, in a stretch of 13 minutes, from the 98th to 111th minute, five goals were scored. Gianni Rivera’s proved to be the winner, and Italy found themselves in another World Cup Final.

1982 – Italy beat Brazil 3-2

The 1982 Brazil side are widely regarded to be the greatest team never to win a World Cup, and that is largely because of this epic game where they were sent home by Italy.

During the second round group stages, a staunch Italian defence, and the mercurial talent of Paolo Rossi, faced Zico, Socrates and the incredible Brazilians.

With the majority of the game taking place in the Italian half, chances were scarce for the Azzurri, but thanks to Rossi, when they got them, they scored. Rossi scored a sublime hat-trick to Brazil’s two goals from Socrates and Falcao.

Italy then went on to win the tournament.