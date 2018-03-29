Serbia topped their group to qualify, but the Serbian FA still sacked the head coach, Slavoljub Muslin.

Serbia World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Having failed to qualify for the last three major tournaments, Serbia made it to the 2018 World Cup –against all the odds – as group winners. However, it was a mixed campaign, at the end of which the Serbian FA sacked coach Slavoljub Muslin, whose 3-4-3 system was regarded as being too defensive – even though Serbia scored 20 goals.

Related: World Cup TV Schedule

Key Moments in Qualifying

Oct 2016

Having allowed Austria to twice come from behind in Belgrade, Dusan Tadic scores the winner in a 3-2 victory.

Nov 2016

Aleksandar Mitrovic equalises in the 86th minute in Wales before Gareth Bale hits a post for the hosts in a 1-1 draw.

Sep 2017

Despite playing for more than 25 minutes with 10 men when centre-back Nikola Maksimovic was sent off, Serbia hold on for a 1-0 win away to Republic of Ireland.

Oct 2017

Although they lose 3-2 in Austria, Aleksandar Prijovic’s goal against Georgia three days later secures a ticket to Russia.

Serbia World Cup Group

Serbia are the final side in Group E, along with Brazil, Switzerland, and Costa Rica.

Serbia World Cup Friendlies

On the 23rd of March Serbia played against Morocco and lost 2-1. Four days later they beat Nigeria 2-0. They will play no other warm-up matches before the World Cup.

23rd March – Morocco (lost 2-1)

27th March – Nigeria (won 2-0)

Related: World Cup Friendlies

Serbia World Cup Fixtures

Serbia play in the first group E game of the tournament against Costa Rica on the 17th of June. Switzerland, and then Brazil follow on the 22nd and 27th of June respectively.

17th June – Costa Rica

22nd June – Switzerland

27th June – Brazil

Related: World Cup Fixtures

The Coach

Mladen Krstajic, age 43 (04.03.74)

Appointed caretaker following Slavoljub Muslin’s dismissal, the former centre-back has no experience as a head coach. However, with the Serbian FA’s first-choice replacement Dragan Stojkovic out of bounds due to his lucrative long-term contract with Chinese side Guangzhou R&F, he might just get the job full time.

The Players

Stars

Although his form dropped in the second part of the campaign, Dusan Tadic made a big contribution. Aleksandar Mitrovic is only a reserve at his club side Newcastle, but in the World Cup qualifiers he scored six times, including two crucial equalisers in the two draws with Wales.

Stalwarts

The ability of goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic was vital in qualifying, while skipper Branislav Ivanovic showed true leadership despite some ups and downs in his performances. Nemanja Matic is the central figure in midfield.

Missing

Muslin constantly ignored midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, claiming he didn’t fit into a 3-4-3 system.

Debut

A member of the teams that won the 2013 Euro Under-19 and 2015 World Under-20 titles, midfielder Mijat Gacinovic scored on his senior debut in the 3-1 win away to Georgia.

Related: World Cup Stadiums

Serbia World Cup Squad

Serbia are yet to announce their World Cup squad.

Serbia World Cup Injuries

We will update you with injuries here.

The Unanswered Questions

Who will score the goals if Aleksandar Mitrovic is injured, suspended or out of shape?

If he stays with Newcastle, where he is consigned to the bench, it’s a question of whether the centre-forward will be ready for Russia. Aleksandar Prijovic scored the winning goal against Georgia but he is still a newcomer in this team, while Andrija Pavlovic would probably be punching above his weight.

Can the defence become more solid?

Ignoring the games against an inferior Moldova side, Serbia conceded 10 goals in eight games – almost all of which came after defensive errors.

Is there a plan B?

Far too often Serbia seem over reliant on Dusan Tadic and they can look clueless when opponents manage to shackle him. Caretaker coach Mladen Krstajic has given creative players Adem Ljajic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic their chance and their inclusion could resolve this problem.

Can Serbia overcome the mental blocks of their teams in the past?

The fear is that the big stage will prove too much for Serbia once again next summer. If they want to enjoy a good World Cup they must avoid freezing when it matters most.