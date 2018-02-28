Egypt needed a last ditch penalty by Mohammed Salah to ensure their place in the 2018 World Cup.

2018 World Cup Guide: Group A: EGYPT

For decades, Egypt have failed to turn their dominance of the African game into World Cup qualification – until a last-gasp penalty ensured their place in the field for Russia 2018. They last participated at the finals in 1990 and since then they have suffered the agony of several close misses, including a rare play-off game after finishing level with Algeria in the 2010 preliminaries. Over the years a myriad of coaches – including Ruud Krol, Marco Tardelli and Bob Bradley – have tried to take them to the promised land, but it was Hector Cuper who finally got them over the line.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Nov 2015

A 1-0 loss away to Chad in the first leg of a preliminary game held out the possibility that the 2018 campaign might again be another Egyptian flop. However, it takes just 10 minutes in the return for the deficit to be cancelled out and they go on to win 4-1 on aggregate.

Nov 2016

Ghana had hammered Egypt 6-1 to qualify for the 2014 finals but revenge is extracted with a 2-0 win for the Pharaohs, who suddenly find themselves five points clear in Group E.

Sep 2017

Having lost 1-0 in Kampala just days earlier, Egypt host Uganda in Alexandria and win a nervy encounter with an early goal from Mohamed Salah in a less than convincing performance.

Oct 2017

Needing a win to make sure that they qualify with a game still to play, a last-gasp Salah penalty ends the agony for Egyptian supporters as they edge bottom-placed Congo 2-1

at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

The Coach

Hector Cuper, age 61 (16.11.55)

Appointed in March 2015 on a three-year contract, the Argentinian took Mallorca to the European Cup-winners Cup Final and Valencia to two successive Champions League Finals.

The Players

Star

Mohamed Salah is very much the talisman of the team.

Stalwarts

Keeper Essam El Hadary, who is 45 in January, could become the oldest player ever at the World Cup. Ahmed Fathy has won 122 caps, while mercurial midfield talent Shikabala has recently returned to the national set-up after a three-year absence.

Missing

Basem Morsy has not played since being punished for leaving the stadium after being substituted when Egypt beat Ghana in November 2016.

Debuts

Amr Marey, a striker who plays for Etoile Sahel in Tunisia, received his first call-up.

The Unanswered Questions

What sights will Egypt be setting themselves next summer?

Hector Cuper says a place in the last 16 is the ambition, but a lack of experience may count against them. Egypt, however, will point to the fact that they reached the Final of the Nations Cup after missing three successive African championships.

Will Essam El Hadary become the oldest player at the World Cup?

After keeping goal in five of the six group games he was left out of Cuper’s last squad and has now moved to Saudi Arabia, where he might not get as much competitive action as the coach desires to keep him in shape for Russia.

Will Mohamed Salah rise to the challenge on the world stage?

Since he joined Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has upped his reputation and became a major star, not only in Africa but worldwide. These days he is under immense pressure to deliver every time he plays for Egypt and he might find the pressure too much to deliver consistently in the finals.

Who will make a late push for inclusion in the squad?

Basem Morsy might be forgiven for his tantrums as Egypt seek a reliable target man, while Walid Soliman is also due to return after previously criticising the coach for leaving him out of the squad for a friendly game.

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook, and Twitter.