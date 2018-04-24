There have been twenty World Cup winning teams up to this point. Take a look at which teams won at each World Cup in this piece.

World Cup Winners

There have been twenty World Cups with eight different countries walking away with the trophy at the end of the tournament.

Brazil have won the most with five, closely followed by Italy and Germany/West Germany on four. Uruguay and Argentina have both won it twice, and England, France and Spain have all won it the one time. Who do you think will win in Russia at the 2018 edition of the tournament?

1930 – Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2

Uruguay won the very first World Cup tournament. They had gone 2-1 down to Argentina after Golden Boot winner Guillermo Stabile scored on the 37th minute. But Uruguay came back in the second half to score three unanswered goals.

1934 – Italy beat Czechoslovakia 2-1

Four years later, Uruguay declined to participate after many European teams declined to travel to Uruguay for the 1930 World Cup.

In 1934 there was also a pure knockout format, and Italy were to quick to differentiate themselves as one of the favourites after a 7-1 against the United States. They then beat Spain and Austria to get into the final against Czechoslovakia.

Surprisingly, Czechoslovakia went one-nil up after a goal by Antonin Puc in the 71st minute. Italy equalised ten minutes later and extra time as the result. Angelo Schiavo scored the winner on the 95th minute.

1938 – Italy beat Hungary 4-2

Italy returned to the final in 1938, and they would play a future European powerhouse team, Hungary. In 1938 though, Italy were too strong for the Eastern-europeans and came out as 4-2 winners.

1950 – Uruguay beat Brazil 2-1

Due to the Second World War, there was a 12 year wait for another World Cup. And 1950 was also the tournament where Uruguay returned to the global football stage, having not played in the previous two tournaments. Many nations behind the Iron Curtain, such as Hungary, refused to participate.

The format had changed in 1950 too with their being another group stage after the first. This would decide the winner so there was no specific Final as is the norm now.

Although the way things turned out, the final group game of the tournament acted as a final of sorts. Brazil had obliterated most teams in the tournament, and needed only draw against Uruguay to win the Cup.

Uruguay needed to win to snatch the Cup. In front of 200,000 and after going 1-0 down to a Brazil goal, Uruguay pulled off the unthinkable and scored two second-half goals to win the Cup for the second time.

1954 – West Germany beat Hungary 3-2

The 1954 final result was one of the biggest World Cup shocks ever. Hungary were arguably the best team in the world, lead by the great Ferenc Puskas. They had beaten South Korea 9-0, and then beaten their Final opponents West Germany 8-3 during the group stages.

No one gave Germany a chance, and it appeared it would be a rout after Hungary went 2-0 up in eight minutes. But they do not call this game ‘The Miracle of Bern’ for nothing, and West Germany quickly got on level terms after 18 minutes. The next goal would not come until the 84th minute, a World Cup winner by Helmut Rahn.

West Germany had shocked the football world and won their first World Cup.

1958 – Brazil beat Sweden 5-2

1958 is the beginning of the era of Pele and Brazilian dominance. The great man guided Brazil to the final after scoring the winner against Wales, a then a hat-trick against France. He would go on to score two more in the final against Sweden.

1962 – Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3-1

Four years on, Pele got injured against Czechoslovakia, but the Brazil team still continued to win largely due to the genius of Garrincha. Two goals against England and then two more against Chile set up a rematch with Czechoslovakia. The group stage result had been a 0-0 draw, but Brazil proved too strong in the final winning 3-1.

1966 – England beat West Germany 4-2

Held in England for the first time, the 1966 tournament did not start well. Before a ball was kicked, the trophy got stolen from an exhibit, and was later found by a dog called Pickles. Eventually, after a series of close results for both sides, England met West Germany in the final.

After a late equaliser for the Germans, the game went into extra-time which is when the controversy began. Geoff hurst swivelled on the edge of the German box and hit a shot that hit the crossbar and down onto the line of the German goal. It bounced out and i was cleared, however the referee gave the goal after consulting his assistant referee. To this day, the goal has divided opinion.

Hurst in the second half of extra time put the result beyond doubt with a great finish into the top left corner.