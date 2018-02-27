Back at the World Cup for the first time since 2006, we take a look at the Saudi Arabian side on its way to Russia.

2018 World Cup Guide: Group A: SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia used to qualify for World Cups as a matter of course, but failure to make 2010 and 2014 had fans desperate to reach Russia. Led by Bert Van Marwijk, they did. Just. There was some luck along the way, but a last-day victory over an already qualified Japan did the trick and put the Green Falcons above Australia on goal difference. Yet qualification was followed by chaos, as Van Marwijk was replaced by Edgardo Bauza – who then left himself. Currently, former Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has taken up the head coaching role.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Sep 2016

The opening game against Thailand in Riyadh was proving to be a frustrating experience until the softest of penalties six minutes from the end allowed Nawaf Al Abed to secure the points. Five days later, the midfielder scores twice more from the spot to give the Saudis a come-from behind win against Iraq.

Oct 2016

With 11 minutes remaining, Van Marwijk’s men are trailing at home to Australia. Then Nasser Al Shamrani strikes to earn what will turn out to be a vital point won.

Nov 2016

A 2-1 defeat in Japan prevents Saudi Arabia from breaking free at the top of the group.

Sep 2017

Needing to beat Japan at home in the final game to qualify, winger Fahad Al Muwallad makes the second-half difference and the 1-0 victory is celebrated wildly. But days later Van Marwijk announces he is leaving, with Edgardo Bauza replacing him.

Nov 2017

After just five games in charge, Argentinian Bauza was sacked as Saudi coach.

The Coach

Juan Antonio Pizzi, age 49 (07.06.1968)

Even by Saudi standards, the recent coaching merry-go-round was shocking. Van Marwijk, who had been in place for two years and was building a solid team, left just days after the Russian deal was sealed. In came Bauza, who had taken over the United Arab Emirates just weeks previously. A month later, the Argentinian had also said his goodbyes. Juan Antonio Pizzi, who lead Chile to the Copa America Centenario in 2016, has come in to fill the void.

The Players

Stars

Nawaf Al Abed was cool and composed throughout the final stage, and he scores as well as creates. When given the opportunity, Fahad Al Muwallad is exciting.

Stalwarts

Osama Hawsawi has been in the centre of defence for a long time – although some feel for too long.

Missing

Nasser Al Shamrani was Asian Player of the Year in 2014 but he started just one game in qualifying.

Debutants

Van Marwijk gave a first call-up to right-back Mohammed Al Burayk and the 25-year-old performed well under pressure.

The Unanswered Questions

What effect will the change of coaches have?

Losing the experienced Bert Van Marwijk, who took his homeland to the 2010 Final, was huge. Not only did he know the players, they knew him and his system. Edgardo Bauza barely had time to get to know the squad, but friendly performances against Portugal and Bulgaria ended with much criticism and his departure proves that there are few seats as hot as that of Saudi Arabia’s coach. Time will tell if Pizzi can be as effective in this role as he had been with Chile.

Is Osama Hawsawi up to the job?

At 33, the centre-back and captain came into the team just after the 2006 World Cup but his ageing legs have been showing a little of late.

What about international exposure?

All the Saudis play at home and this is a problem. There is talk of some being loaned to European clubs, but that won’t be easy to arrange.