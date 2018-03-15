Christian Eriksen scored an amazing eleven goals during qualifying, including a hat-trick in the playoffs.

Denmark World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Denmark’s qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup was a crescendo, starting abysmally as new coach Age Hareide struggled to impose his ideas, but rising to the brilliance of a 5-1 away triumph in the concluding play-off game. It is surely the best trajectory towards the nation’s fifth World Cup finals. While this side do not possess the vivid quality of the 1986 “Dynamite” team or the 1998 side that reached the quarter-finals, in Christian Eriksen they have a player every opponent will respect and fear. Optimism is high in a happy squad of underdogs who believe they can cause some shocks at the tournament as the most accomplished of the Scandinavian trio of nations.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Sep 2016

The team is jeered off the pitch after a 1-0 home defeat by Montenegro.

Sept 2017

A 4-0 win at home to Poland is a huge confidence boost for the side and evidence of quality as well as spirit.

Oct 2017

Christian Eriksen scores the only goal of the game in a revenge away victory to Montenegro.

Nov 2017

Trailing 1-0 to the Republic of Ireland in the final play-off, Eriksen’s hat-trick sees Denmark to victory.

Denmark World Cup Group

Denmark are in a group with France, Australia and Peru.

Denmark World Cup Friendlies

Denmark will play against England opponents Panama on the 22nd of March, with Chile arriving on the 27th. A Scandinavian battle against Sweden on the 2nd of June, followed by Mexico on the 9th.

22nd March – Panama

27th March – Chile

2nd June – Sweden

9th June – Mexico

Denmark World Cup Fixtures

Denmark open their World Cup account against Peru on the 16th of June, followed by Australia on the 21st. Then they play France on the 26th which could decide who tops the group.

16th June – Peru

21st June – Australia

26th June – France

The Coach

Age Hareide, age 64 (23.09.53)

Was a surprise choice to replace long-serving Morten Olsen in March 2016, not only because he is Norwegian but also given his relative lack of success as coach of his homeland a decade ago. Widespread scepticism among the army of high-profile Danish pundits from the Dynamite years has been washed away by a superb run of results in 2017, culminating in qualification. Nobody doubts now that he is worth his contract until July 2020.

The Players

Stars

The talisman of the team is midfielder Christian Eriksen, who scored an incredible 11 goals in the qualifying campaign, including the hat-trick in the final play-off match. He has blossomed into world class under the guidance of club manager Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur and is now happy and able to accept the responsibility of inspiring the team. Winger Pione Sisto has been a revelation in the past few months.

Stalwarts

Keeper Kasper Schmeichel is following in the footsteps of his famous father, Peter, while midfielder William Kvist remains a valuable operator.

Denmark World Cup Squad

Denmark are yet to announce their World Cup squad.

Denmark World Cup Injuries

We will update you with all the injuries for Denmark here.

The Unanswered Questions

What system gives the most freedom to Christian Eriksen?

Age Hareide prefers a 4-3-3 formation that allows Eriksen the space to operate behind a main striker and two wide men.

Can Andreas Christensen become a regular at Chelsea?

If so he will surely become one of the central defenders for Denmark in Russia, rather than filling in at right-back.

Can striker Kasper Dolberg recover his dynamic form of last season?

If he starts to find form with Ajax again, he could overtake Andreas Cornelius and Niklas Bendtner in the pecking order.

Who will score the goals if Eriksen is absent through injury?

The obvious weakness is lack of goals and the over-reliance on Eriksen scoring. Yussuf Poulsen is one player who needs to become more prolific.