This is our World Cup Injuries page where we will update you with all the injuries to players likely to be involved in Russia.
Welcome to our 2018 World Cup Injuries page where we will update you with all the injuries to players who could miss the World Cup.
With the tournament less than 50 days away, coaches are finalising their squads and players are gearing up for the tournament, however injuries can strike at any time, and below is a list of players who have ailments that could see them out of the World Cup or struggle to be fit for it.
Argentina – Fernando Gago (knee), Lucas Biglia (back), Sergio Aguero (knee)
Belgium – Michy Batshuayi (ankle)
Brazil – Alex Sandro (hamstring), Neymar (foot)
Colombia – Juan Cuadrado (thigh)
England – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Harry Kane (ankle)
France – Benjamin Mendy (knee), Djibril Sidibe (knee)
Germany – Jerome Boateng (thigh), Manuel Neuer (foot), Marco Reus (knee)
Iceland – Gylfi Sigurdsson (knee)
Russia – Aleksandr Kokorin (knee), Georgi Dzhikiya (knee), Viktor Vasin (knee)
Spain – Alvaro Morata (back/thigh)
Tunisia – Youssef Msakni (knee)
Many of these players have been cleared to play, however in some instances it is clear they are still struggling to play at their best. Harry Kane and Alvaro Morata are two good examples here.
Others on this list are in a race against time to be fit for the tournament, key players like Msakni, Neymar, and Neuer. We can expect this list to continue to grow too as there are still plenty of games to be played across a variety of leagues.
