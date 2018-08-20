Make sure you know who is playing who in the tournament by checking out the different groups.

UEFA Nations League Groups

The inaugural UEFA Nations League Tournament kicks off soon and there are some absolutely cracking games on offer that we can look forward to. Below we have put together the different groups to make sure you know who is playing who. There are four leagues with four groups of either three or four teams within each one. We start with the best teams in Europe, League A.

League A

Group A1: Germany, France, Netherlands

Group A2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland

Group A3: Portugal, Italy, Poland

Group A4: Spain, England, Croatia

Four group winners playoff for the UEFA Nations League trophy in June 2019.

The bottom four teams get relegated into League B.

League B

Group B1: Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic

Group B2: Russia, Sweden, Turkey

Group B3: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland

Group B4: Wales, Republic of Ireland, Denmark

Four group winners promoted to League A.

Four bottom teams relegated into League C.

League C

Group C1: Scotland, Albania, Israel

Group C2: Hungary, Greece, Finland, Estonia

Group C3: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus

Group C4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania

Four group winners promoted to League B

Four bottom teams relegated into League D.

League D

Group D1: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra

Group D2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino

Group D3: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo

Group D4: FYR Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

Four top teams promoted to League C.

