Make sure you know who is playing who in the tournament by checking out the different groups.
UEFA Nations League Groups
The inaugural UEFA Nations League Tournament kicks off soon and there are some absolutely cracking games on offer that we can look forward to. Below we have put together the different groups to make sure you know who is playing who. There are four leagues with four groups of either three or four teams within each one. We start with the best teams in Europe, League A.
League A
Group A1: Germany, France, Netherlands
Group A2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland
Group A3: Portugal, Italy, Poland
Group A4: Spain, England, Croatia
Four group winners playoff for the UEFA Nations League trophy in June 2019.
The bottom four teams get relegated into League B.
League B
Group B1: Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic
Group B2: Russia, Sweden, Turkey
Group B3: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland
Group B4: Wales, Republic of Ireland, Denmark
Four group winners promoted to League A.
Four bottom teams relegated into League C.
League C
Group C1: Scotland, Albania, Israel
Group C2: Hungary, Greece, Finland, Estonia
Group C3: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus
Group C4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania
Four group winners promoted to League B
Four bottom teams relegated into League D.
League D
Group D1: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra
Group D2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino
Group D3: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo
Group D4: FYR Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar
Four top teams promoted to League C.