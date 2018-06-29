With the group stage still in full swing, we take a look at who could be playing who in the next round.

World Cup Round Of 16: Who Is Playing Who Right Now?

It may be early with the second round of the group stages just starting, but to help you work out the next round matches, we have put together a piece to tell you who could be playing who as it stands right now. Obviously, the positions and seedings of these teams could change and we will update regularly to keep them up to date.

Round of 16

1 June 30th C1 France vs D2 Argentina– Kazan (15.00)

2 June 30th A1 Uruguay vs B2 Portugal – Sochi (19.00)

3 July 1st B1 Spain vs A2 Russia – Luzhniki Stadium (15.00)

4 July 1st D1 Croatia vs C2 Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod (19.00)

5 July 2nd E1 Brazil vs F2 Mexico – Samara (15.00)

6 July 2nd G1 Belgium vs H2 Japan – Rostov-on-Don (19.00)

7 July 3rd F1 Sweden vs E2 Switzerland – Saint Petersburg (15.00)

8 July 3rd H1 Colombia vs G2 England – Moscow Spartak (19.00)

