The 2014 champions will be looking to repeat that success in Russia, and they have the squad to do it.

Germany World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Compiling the best-ever World Cup qualifying campaign by a European team, Germany were absolutely ruthless, winning all 10 of their games and ending up with a gargantuan goal-difference of +39. Coach Joachim Low would have been especially pleased with the way his team shared the goals out, with no fewer than 21 players on the scoresheet.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Sep 2016

Keeper Manuel Neuer makes his bow as captain, while Thomas Muller ends a 10-month international goal drought in a 3-0 win over Norway.

Oct 2016

A 2-0 win in Hanover against Northern Ireland makes it three wins out of three, courtesy of goals from Julian Draxler and Sami Khedira.

Sep 2017

Mats Hummels’ header secures a 2-1 victory in the Czech Republic but, furious at the behaviour of Nazi sympathisers in the stands in Prague, the German players refuse to celebrate with their fans at the final whistle.

Oct 2017

Qualification is sealed as Northern Ireland are beaten 3-1 in Belfast.

Germany World Cup Group

Germany make up Group F alongside Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea.

Germany World Cup Friendlies

On the 23rd of March Germany drew 1-1- with Spain after a Thomas Muller strike. Four days later they then lost 1-0 to Brazil. On the 2nd of June they will then play Austria, and the finally they will play Saudi Arabia on the 8th.

23rd March – Spain (drew 1-1)

27th March – Brazil (lost 1-0)

2nd June – Austria

8th June – Saudi Arabia

Germany World Cup Fixtures

Germany kick off Group F action against Mexico on the 17th of June. Six days later they play Sweden, and then finally South Korea on the 27th.

17th June- Mexico

23rd June – Sweden

27th June – South Korea

The Coach

Joachim Low, age 57 (03.02.60)

Appointed July 2006 and under contract until 2020, he is currently Europe’s longest-serving national coach. “Jogi” has done a remarkable job as Bundestrainer, steering his side to the world title in 2014 and countless near-misses in other tournaments. He has also revolutionised the German style of play, abandoning the strong arm and the safety first for dynamism and creativity.

The Players

Stars

With his 20/20 vision, exceptional distribution and icy composure, midfield ace Toni Kroos is the man who sets the strategic tone. Whether it be on or off the pitch, centre-back Mats Hummels stands for immaculate leadership.

Stalwarts

Following a spell in the international doldrums, Thomas Muller bounced back with a vengeance in the qualifiers, scoring five goals and making seven others. Joshua Kimmich was Germany’s only ever-present on the road to Russia, notably catching the eye with his nine assists.

Missing

Manuel Neuer sat out the bulk of the campaign with a broken foot. Beset by groin and cruciate ligament injuries, attacker Marco Reus did not play in a single qualifier.

Debuts

Already spoilt for choice in the midfield department, Germany have discovered yet another ace schemer in Leon Goretzka. Striker Timo Werner made an immediate impact on the side, netting three goals in just two starts in qualifying.

Germany World Cup Squad

Germany are yet to announce their 2018 squad.

Germany World Cup Injuries

We will update you with injuries regularly.

The Unanswered Questions

How predictable will be the make-up of the squad?

Anything but. Joachim Low has never had a deeper pool of talent at his disposal and hard choices will have to be made. He used 37 players in qualifying – and in the wake of recent German triumphs at the Confederations Cup and European Under-21s he has even more candidates to sift through.

Who could pay the price for a lack of game time at club level?

Low has to be concerned that a number of his squad are either bench fodder or struggling with injuries, not least keeper Kevin Trapp and midfielder Julian Draxler at PSG, Dortmund wide-

man Andre Schurrle and Juventus’ Benedikt Howedes. Dortmund winger Marco Reus is out until March with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Does Low have a full-back problem?

There is no real alternative to Joshua Kimmich at right-back and there is cause for concern on the other flank too. The usual incumbent, Jonas Hector – who has been sidelined of late with an ankle problem – has his limitations. RB Leipzig’s Marcel Halstenberg made his debut against England at Wembley.

False nine or target man?

Low has options. Either Sandro Wagner or Mario Gomez as a traditional centre-forward, or Timo Werner, Lars Stindl or Mario Gotze as the crafty freewheeler. Nor is a strike-duo out of the question.

