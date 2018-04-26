With the World Cup 50 days away, we take a look at some of the key dates that you need to know about.
World Cup Dates – Russia 2018
The 2018 World Cup starts officially starts on the 14th of June with the opening ceremony occurring just before the first match which will include the hosts Russia, up against Saudi Arabia.
The match will be televised by ITV at 16.00 – for the full TV Schedule of the tournament go to our World Cup TV Schedule page.
The group stages of the tournament will last from the 14th of June until the 28th, with the knockout stages due to start two days later on the 30th of June.
World Cup Friendlies – Russia 2018
Take a look at all the friendlies taking…
World Cup Favourites
With the World Cup fast approaching we take…
World Cup Ball
Take a look at our history of the…
World Cup Mascots
The first mascot was World Cup Willie in…
England Group Games
England kick off their World Cup campaign on the 18th of June against Tunisia, followed by Panama on the 24th and finally a potentially crucial match against Belgium is on the 28th.
Key Group Game Dates
- Portugal vs Spain – 15th June
- Brazil vs Switzerland – 17th June
- Argentina vs Croatia 21st June
- Germany vs Sweden 23rd June
- Poland vs Colombia 24th June
- Denmark vs France 26th June
- England vs Belgium 28th June
For the full list of World Cup Fixtures visit our dedicated page – World Cup Fixtures – Russia 2018
Knockout Stages
The Round of 16 games take place from the 30th of June, up until the 3rd of July, with two games taking place on each day.
The quarter-finals are on the 6th and 7th of July, with the semi-finals following on the 10th and 11th.
The third-place playoff will take place on the 14th of June, and finally the World Cup Final will be on the 15th of June.
Who do you think will be playing in the final match of the tournament?
Also, if you haven’t seen the list already, check out our 500 Most Important Players on the Planet put together in ourApril 2018 issue.
For all World Cup and football news and features, do not forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.