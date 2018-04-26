England Group Games

England kick off their World Cup campaign on the 18th of June against Tunisia, followed by Panama on the 24th and finally a potentially crucial match against Belgium is on the 28th.

18th June – Tunisia

24th June – Panama

28th June – Belgium

Key Group Game Dates

Portugal vs Spain – 15th June

Brazil vs Switzerland – 17th June

Argentina vs Croatia 21st June

Germany vs Sweden 23rd June

Poland vs Colombia 24th June

Denmark vs France 26th June

England vs Belgium 28th June

For the full list of World Cup Fixtures visit our dedicated page – World Cup Fixtures – Russia 2018

Knockout Stages

The Round of 16 games take place from the 30th of June, up until the 3rd of July, with two games taking place on each day.

The quarter-finals are on the 6th and 7th of July, with the semi-finals following on the 10th and 11th.

The third-place playoff will take place on the 14th of June, and finally the World Cup Final will be on the 15th of June.

Who do you think will be playing in the final match of the tournament?

Also, if you haven’t seen the list already, check out our 500 Most Important Players on the Planet put together in ourApril 2018 issue.

World Soccer 500 Homepage

For all World Cup and football news and features, do not forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.