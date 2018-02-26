2018 is a World Cup year, so we have put together a guide for each team in the tournament. We start with group A and the hosts Russia.

2018 World Cup Guide: Group A: RUSSIA

With no qualifiers to play, hosts Russia have been desperately looking for sparring partners – even playing a friendly against club side Dynamo Moscow in September. Things only became easier when the top European and South American teams had finished their qualifying campaigns, with Argentina coming to Moscow and Spain visiting Saint Petersburg in November, and friendlies against Brazil and France planned for March.

Stanislav Cherchesov is trying to build a new squad after his predecessor Leonid Slutsky’s unimpressive Euro 2016 outing. In the absence of top-quality players and the departure of a number of the old guard, Cherchesov has had to look increasingly at young talent, although such players are scarce and lack experience. Fans eagerly awaiting next summer’s tournament are more sceptical about the team’s chances than ever before. Qualifying from their group would be seen as a good result for the hosts.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Aug 2016

Cherchesov steps in to replace Slutskiy and the team draw 0-0 away to Turkey in his first game.

Mar 2017

Russia score two second-half goals to come from behind and earn an impressive 3-3 draw with Belgium at the rebuilt Sochi Olympic Stadium.

Jun 2017

The team fails to get out of its group at the Confederations Cup, losing 1-0 to Portugal and 2-1 to Mexico after beating New Zealand 2-0 in the opening game. Despite much speculation Cherchesov retains his job.

Nov 2017

Russia concede a late goal from Sergio Aguero and lose 1-0 to Argentina at the reopening of Moscow’s Luzhniki Olympic Stadium, which will host the opening game and the World Cup Final next summer.

The Coach

Stanislav Cherchesov, age 54 (02.09.63)

Appointed in August 2016 on a two-year contract, the former USSR and Russia goalkeeper with 49 caps is a four-time winner of the national championship. He was a key figure for Spartak Moscow in their 1995 Champions League campaign, when they won all six group-stage games, and later won three league titles in Austria with Tirol Innsbruck before ending his playing career back at Spartak. After coaching in Austria he joined Spartak and later worked with Moscow sides Spartak and Dynamo before moving to Poland in 2015 and leading Legia Warsaw to the double.

The Players

Stars

Igor Akinfeev remains the first-choice keeper and has proved his top-drawer credentials on numerous occasions. Although prone to injuries, versatile box-to-box midfielder Alan Dzagoyev is also key.

Stalwart

Akinfeev has more than 100 caps to his name and is closing in on Sergei Ignashevich’s national record of 120 appearances.

Missing

Ignashevich, along with Vasili and Alexei Berezutskiy, quit international football and their absence is a major headache for the coach who has had to totally replace his back three.

Debuts

Born in Russia, Konstantin Rausch emigrated to Germany as a boy but after caps at under-21 level for his adopted homeland the winger opted to play for Russia. Another newcomer is centre-back Georgiy Dzhikiya.

The Unanswered Questions

Can the new defence cope?

Victor Vasin, Fedor Kudryashov and Georgiy Dzhikiya have all been criticised for technical mistakes and poor positioning in recent games, but it looks as though Cherchesov sees them as his only defensive options for the World Cup.

Will Igor Akinfeev avoid mistakes in crucial games?

Although undoubtedly Russia’s best goalkeeper, he has made some costly errors at major tournaments such as the 2014 World Cup and 2017 Confederations Cup.

Could Andrei Arshavin be recalled?

Probably the only Russian player to achieve widespread international recognition in the last 15 years, the 36-year-old is now at Kairat in Kazakhstan. Good recent performance prompted Cherchesov to say he does not rule out a recall – in spite of his comparatively poor physical condition.

Will Igor Denisiov make a comeback?

As coach of Dynamo, Cherchesov had a run-in with the defensive midfielder which led to Denisov being banished to the reserves. Since becoming national coach, Cherchesov has not considered calling up Denisov.

Can the domestic league’s top strikers take their chances in top international games?

The Premier League’s top scorer in 2016 and 2017, Fedor Smolov of Krasnodar and Zenit’s Alexander Kokorin have not shone at international level. If in good shape, they will either compete for the lone striker position or form an attacking duet.

