Uruguay were heavily reliant on Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani to qualify. They will need help some help in Russia.

2018 World Cup Guide: Group A: URUGUAY

Uruguay started like a train and then came badly off the rails, with three defeats in the middle of a run of six games with just one win. But with a refreshed midfield they regained momentum and qualified in relative comfort.

Key Moments In Qualifying

Oct 2015

Despite the absence of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, they kick off with convincing wins away to Bolivia and at home to Colombia providing a morale-boosting start and a tribute to

the depth of the squad.

Nov 2015

Still without Suarez, Uruguay are ruthless in their use of set-pieces and with quick, direct attacks they chalk up a comfortable 3-0 win at home to continental champions Chile.

Mar 2017

A 2-1 loss to Peru is their third defeat in a row – and on each occasion they had taken the lead. The sudden lack of defensive steel looks a real problem, and it got worse in June’s friendlies when they lose 3-1 to the Republic of Ireland and 3-0 to Italy.

Sep 2017

A few days after a goalless draw with Argentina, in which Uruguay hardly crossed the halfway line, a 2-1 win away to Paraguay effectively seals qualification.

The Coach

Oscar Tabarez, age 70 (03.03.47)

Appointed for a second spell in charge in March 2006 and is approaching the end of what will surely be the last job of his career. Has put Uruguay back on the map, with his greatest achievement probably overseeing an enormously successful under-20 project.

The Players

Star

Skilful, dynamic and often controversial, Luis Suarez is the team’s main attacking weapon and their biggest hope of glory. The country’s all-time top goalscorer is preparing for his third World Cup – and the last he will play close to his peak years.

Stalwarts

Edinson Cavani was South America’s top scorer in qualification, leading the attacking line when Suarez was missing or playing alongside him and dropping deeper. Team captain Diego Godin is the respected organiser of the defensive line who, although he may be losing a little pace, remains a vital figure and scores important goals.

Missing

Just 32 players were used in qualification and most of the old guard are still in and around the squad, with the exception of injury-hit Alvaro Pereira.

Debuts

All-round midfielder Federico Valverde was promoted from the under-20 side, bringing quality and controlled possession, and helping to change the characteristics of the side. Along with Rodrigo Bentancur, he represents the start of a generational change.

The Unanswered Questions

Who will supply Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani?

Oscar Tabarez finally seems to have given up on Gaston Ramirez as a playmaker, so it could fall to current favourite Giorgian De Arrascaeta to open up opposing defences.

Does the defensive unit lack pace?

There is certainly a fear that if the team push up then the defence can be by-passed too easily. Since the 4-1 home defeat by Brazil in March, Tabarez has not chosen Sebastian Coates alongside Diego Godin and has dropped holding midfielder Egidio Arevalo Rios.

Can Suarez get through a World Cup without picking up a suspension?

In 2010 he missed the semi-final after being sent off for his notorious handball against Ghana. Four years later he rushed back from injury to help Uruguay into the knockout stage but was thrown out of the competition for biting.