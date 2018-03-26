2018 could be Neymar's World Cup, however there are question marks over his temperament.

Brazil World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

A desperate struggle – Brazil were down in sixth place with a third of the campaign gone – turned into a triumphant and exhilarating victory parade from the moment that Tite replaced Dunga as coach. Following the new coach’s appointment, Brazil then put together 10 wins and two draws to seal their place at the 2018 World Cup with four rounds to spare. Question marks remain over the team’s temperament, particularly that of Neymar. Against Ecuador he was over-concerned with drawing fouls and a routine game became a tense occasion. He lost control, picked up a yellow card for a crude foul and missed four games through suspension. It remains to be seen whether he or others explode under pressure.

Related: World Cup TV Schedule

Key Moments in Qualifying

Jun 2016

Failure to get out of the group stage of the Copa Centenario saw coach Dunga lose his job and Tite come in as his replacement.

Sep 2016

Tite’s first game, away to Ecuador, was a nervy affair. The game was goalless with 20 minutes to go and Brazil would have probably taken a draw at that point. But debutant Gabriel Jesus forced a penalty, soon after the hosts had a man sent off and the Selecao went on to win 3-0.

Nov 2016

A goal up at home to Argentina, Lionel Messi was looking dangerous for the visitors until, on the stroke of half-time, Jesus played a reverse ball into the path of Neymar, who put the game beyond their rivals’ reach.

Mar 2017

Brazil did show they may have resolve as well as talent by winning 4-1 in Uruguay after going a goal behind.

Brazil World Cup Group

Brazil make up Group E alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Brazil World Cup Friendlies

On the 23rd of March Brazil played against World Cup hosts Russia and won handily 3-0 with goals from Miranda, Coutinho, and Paulinho. They will then play Germany on the 27th, before playing Ivan Rakitic and Croatia and then Austria in June.

23rd March – Russia (won 3-0)

27th March- Germany

3rd June – Croatia

10th June – Austria

Related: World Cup Friendlies

Brazil World Cup Fixtures

Brazil play arguably their toughest group opponents in their first game of the tournament, Switzerland on the 17th of June. Costa Rica follow five days later, and then Serbia five days after that.

17th June – Switzerland

22nd June- Costa Rica

27th June – Serbia

Related: World Cup Fixtures

The Coach

Tite, age 56 (25.05.61)

Appointed in June 2016, he is an intelligent and charismatic figure who won domestic, continental and world titles with Corinthians before taking time off to carry out an in-depth study of top-class European football.

The Players

Stars

Coming into his peak years, Neymar is full of dazzling improvisation at pace and is a constant threat. Providing he can keep his head, this World Cup could be his tournament.

Stalwarts

Paulinho was a controversial recall, but Tite is well aware of his virtues from their time together at Corinthians.

Debuts

Gabriel Jesus came in and immediately solved Brazil’s centre-forward problem, scoring seven goals despite only starting half the games. But will he be jaded after a first full season in the Premier League? The appearance of goalkeeper Ederson in the final game may be telling.

Related: World Cup Stadiums

Brazil World Cup Squad

Brazil are yet to announce their World Cup squad.

Brazil World Cup Injuries

Neymar fractured his metatarsal for Paris Saint Germain and it is questionable whether he will be 100% fit by June.

The Unanswered Questions

Have they been truly tested yet?

Tite’s team were magnificent against a disappointing crop of South American rivals, but stiffer tests lie ahead. That point was illustrated by the collapse of Argentina’s defence against Nigeria on the same day Brazil were held by an inexperienced England side.

Would the side benefit from appointing a permanent captain?

Without a natural candidate for the role of on-field leader, Tite has been choosing a different skipper for every match and plans to continue doing so in Russia. Brazil sides have often been at their best with a vocal leader.

Can they cover the vulnerable space behind the full-backs?

Both Dani Alves and Marcelo are rampaging attacking full-backs but neither is great defensively. Opponents will surely seek to probe the space they leave behind them.

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook, and Twitter.