Colombia just made it into the tournament, with James Rodriguez providing the spark.

Colombia World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Since making their World Cup quarter-finals debut in 2014, Colombia have been consistently disappointing, and their qualification campaign for Russia was a laboured, uninspired affair with few

high points from a group of players who would seem to be capable of better.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Nov 2015

Abandoning midfield elaboration for a more direct game plan by playing straight up to the front three, a 1-1 draw in Chile sees the hosts drop points for the first time.

Mar 2016

After taking just four points from their first four games, Colombia let slip a two-goal lead before finding a late winner to triumph 3-2 away to Bolivia – a notoriously difficult fixture in which Uruguay were the only other team to have left with all three points.

Nov 2016

With seven changes to the side, Colombia suffer a huge blow to their confidence with a 3-0 thrashing in Argentina.

Oct 2017

Two late Paraguay goals in a 2-1 defeat almost derail Colombia’s qualification hopes, but they salvage things with a 1-1 draw in Peru five days later.

Colombia World Cup Group

Colombia are in Group H alongside Poland, Senegal, and Japan.

Colombia World Cup Friendlies

On the 23rd of March Colombia came back from 2-0 to win 3-2 against France. Four days later they drew 0-0 to Australia and that was their final World Cup warm-up game.

23rd March – France (won 3-2)

27th March – Australia (drew 0-0)

Colombia World Cup Fixtures

Colombia play against Japan on the 19th of June, followed by a potentially pivotal match against Poland. Finally Senegal are on the 28th.

19th June – Japan

24th June – Poland

28th June – Senegal

The Coach

Jose Pekerman, age 68 (03.09.49)

Appointed at the start of 2012, he made his name as a highly successful coach of the national under-20s in his native Argentina at the turn of the century, and then took the senior side to the 2006 World Cup.

The Players

Stars

The big star of 2014, James Rodriguez has had an uneasy time at club level since his golden tournament, but he clearly relishes being important to the national team and was the team’s top scorer in qualifying.

Stalwarts

Defensive midfielder Carlos Sanchez is a man-marking specialist whose positional sense and timing in the tackle balance out the side.

Debuts

Gifted but wayward attacking midfielder Edwin Cardona was the most important member of the post-2014 intake, alongside Yerry Mina, the giant centre-half who came into the team for the second half of the campaign and adds pace on the ground to an aerial dominance.

Colombia World Cup Squad

Preliminary World Cup Squad –

Goalkeepers – Jose Cuadrado, David Ospina, Camilo Vargas

Defenders – Santiago Arias, Frank Fabra, Jefferson Lerma, Yerry Mina, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Zapata

Midfielders – Abel Aguilar, Wilmar Barrios, Edwin Cardona, Juan Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Juan Quintero, Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe

Forwards – Carlos Bacca, Miguel Borja, Radamel Falcao, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Colombia World Cup Injuries

We will update you with all the injuries here.

The Unanswered Questions

Can they trust David Ospina?

With the exception of a meaningless Copa Centenario group game, it is more than six years since anyone but Ospina has started a competitive match in goal for Colombia. But inactivity at Arsenal may have taken its toll and he ended the campaign in calamitous fashion. Two candidates to replace him were blooded in November, so will he still get the nod?

How will Radamel Falcao be used?

Pekerman has rarely trusted Falcao to play up front on his own, with Duvan Zapata playing alongside him in the final qualifier. If they are to play two up front, a creative midfielder will be sacrificed.

Will past experience?

Several of the squad played their way through to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals, the 2015 Copa America quarter-finals and the 2016 Copa Centenario semi-finals. Experience might just help them hang in there and grind out results.