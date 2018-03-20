Croatia had to beat Greece in the playoffs to qualify, but did so easily with a 4-1 win in the first leg.

Croatia World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group Guide

After reaching the 1998 and 2014 finals via the play-offs, Croatia again had to book their ticket to the 2018 World Cup at the eleventh hour – although they were never in any danger of coming unstuck against Greece. A thoroughly inconsistent route march all in all: one moment, sublime, the next, downright careless.

Key Moments In Qualifying

Nov 2016

Marcelo Brozovic scores both goals in a 2-0 win against Iceland. The game was one of two Croatia qualifiers played behind closed doors as punishment for “discriminatory chants”

by supporters.

Jun 2017

A 1-0 loss in Iceland is the moment the wheels start to come off. From beginning to end, a flat and ineffective display in which they conceded in the 90th minute.

Oct 2017

After a draw at home to Finland, coach Ante Cacic is replaced with former under-21 assistant Zlatko Dalic. In his first game at the helm, Dalic steers the side to a 2-0 win in Ukraine to secure a play-off berth.

Nov 2017

Specialists in head-to-head eliminators – Croatia boast a five out of five record in World Cup and Euro play-offs – they are too hot for Greece to handle, winning 4-1 on aggregate.

Croatia World Cup Group

Croatia are in a tough group alongside, Argentina, Iceland, and Nigeria.

Croatia World Cup Friendlies

On the 24th of March they will go up against Peru, and then Mexico four days later. Finally on the 8th of June they go up against Senegal.

24th March – Peru

28th March – Mexico

8th June – Senegal

Croatia World Cup Fixtures

Croatia kick off their World Cup campaign against Nigeria on the 16th of June. Then their toughest opponents Argentina are on the 21st, and finally they finish up against Iceland on the 26th.

16th June – Nigeria

21st June – Argentina

26th June – Iceland

Related: World Cup TV Schedule

The Coach

Zlatko Dalic, age 51 (26.10.66)

Appointed caretaker in October 2017 and given the job permanently in November 2017, having spent five years (2006-11) on the Croat under-21 staff under Drazen Ladic. As head coach, he has been in charge of Croat outfits Varteks Varazdin, Rijeka and Slaven Belupo, plus clubs in Albania (Dinamo Tirana) and the Gulf (Al Faisaly Harmah, Al Hilal and Al Ain).

The Players

Stars

The incomparable Luka Modric took over as skipper from Darijo Srna at the start of last season.

Stalwarts

As headstrong as he is talented, Mario Mandzukic is an all-day headache for defenders. Ivan Rakitic is an industrious, creative midfielder.

Missing

Centre-back Vedran Corluka has been out for several months after rupturing an Achilles tendon.

Debuts

An outstanding attacking midfield prospect, Nikola Vlasic made his competitive bow against Greece.

Related: Ivan Rakitic November 2007

Croatia World Cup Squad

Croatia are yet to announce their World Cup squad.

Croatia World Cup Injuries

We will update you with injuries here.

The Unanswered Questions

Could Luka Modric be affected by his loss of popularity back home?

Many Croat fans were unimpressed when he sensationally retracted his original testimony at the corruption trial of one-time Dinamo Zagreb chief Zdravko Mamic. The latter is very much a hate figure in the country and, with Modric appearing to side with him, the abuse of the Real Madrid ace has been considerable.

After creating havoc at Euro 2016, have the Croat fans calmed down?

Far from it. Their hardcore supporters remain fiercely opposed to the powers-that-be at the football federation and are adamant that president Davor Suker – once a prolific international striker – and his cohorts are corrupt.

Who is the side’s unsung hero?

Defensive midfielder Milan Badelj is the one who takes care of the dirty work and allows the likes of Modric and Ivan Rakitic to play.

Which areas of the pitch should concern coach Dalic the most?

In the absence of Marko Pjaca, Ivan Perisic is the squad’s only classic winger. Andrej Kramaric can do a job on the right but he is much more of a threat through the middle. Nikola Vlasic or Ante Rebic might be an incisive solution on that side.

Which uncapped players have a chance of going to the World Cup?

Defenders Antonio Milic and Duje Caleta-Car are in with a shout.