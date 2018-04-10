Some of the best players in the world will play in Russia, but who will score the most goals?

Who Will Be Top Scorer at the World Cup?

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is going to bring together the finest players in the world, and some of the finest attacking forces on the planet, together. So we have selected who we think will be the top-scorer for the tournament. In no particular order, we start of with Messi.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Messi is on great form this year, and he is so crucial for Argentina’s chances that it is more than likely he will get on the scoresheet during the tournament. In a tough group alongside, Iceland, Croatia, and Nigeria, Argentina will have to play well, and Messi always rises to the top when necessary.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

His last shot probably at World Cup glory, Ronaldo is a pure goalscoring machine. He is supposed to be having a down year, but he scored 15 times from nine games during qualifying for the World Cup. For Real Madrid he has found the net with regularity, and scored one of the greatest Champions League goals ever with a bicycle kick against Juventus. In terms of pure goalscoring, there is no one better and he loves the world stage – expect him to score plenty.

Neymar (Brazil)

Main question here will be if he is fit enough, he can create something out of nothing and is Brazil’s talisman, but he broke his metatarsal for PSG so it is a race against time to be 100% fit and on form when mid-June comes around. They do have an exciting squad though and should score plenty.

Thomas Muller (Germany)

Germany are one of the favourites for the tournament, and with no Miroslav Klose up front, we expect Muller to pick up the goal-scoring flak in Russia. He clearly loves the World Cup too – in 2010, in his first major tournament he scored five goals in six appearances as Germany finished in third. In 2014 he helped guide the side to glory with another five goals, including the first one against Brazil. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him on top of the tree when the tournament is finished.

Antoine Griezmann/Kylian Mbappe (France)

We expect France to do well in Russia, but we were torn who to go for between Griezmann and Mbappe. Griezmann was France’s best player at the European Championships in 2016, leading the tournament with six goals too, so clearly he can play on the big stage. Mbappe has not played in a big tournament before, but he looks to be a class act and 2018 could be his tournament.

