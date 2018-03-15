The French squad is stacked with quality players, so they are expected to get a long way in Russia.

France World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

France qualified by topping European Group A, but Sweden pushed them all the way to the final round of matches. Didier Deschamps’ team needed a win in their last game against Belarus to be sure of going to Russia and delivered a 2-1 victory at Stade de France.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Oct 2016

Memories of a laborious 0-0 draw with Belarus are banished by an impressive 4-1 home win over Bulgaria – despite falling behind to a sixth-minute penalty.

Jun 2017

Facing Sweden in Solna, keeper Hugo Lloris commits a howler in added time, messing up a clearance that allows Ola Toivonen to score from the halfway line as France lose 2-1.

Aug 2017

Thomas Lemar scores twice in a 4-0 win over Holland. Kylian Mbappe scores his first international goal and Deschamps’ team go top of the group as Sweden lose 3-2 in Bulgaria.

Oct 2017

First-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud wrap up qualification with a 2-1 victory at home to Belarus.

France World Cup Group

France are in Group C along with Australia, Peru, and the Christian Eriksen lead Denmark.

France World Cup Friendlies

France will play Colombia on the 23rd of March, and then the World Cup hosts Russia four days later. The Republic of Ireland come to town on the 28th of May, and Les Bleus will play Italy and the USA on the 1st and 9th of June respectively.

23rd March – Colombia

27th March – Russia

28th May – Republic of Ireland

1st June – Italy

9th June – USA

France World Cup Fixtures

France will open their World Cup account against Australia on the 16th of June, followed by Peru and then Denmark on the 21st and 26th.

16th June – Australia

21st June – Peru

26th June – Denmark

The Coach

Didier Deschamps, age 49 (15.10.68)

The former France captain won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 as a player before taking over as the country’s coach in 2012. Known for his no-nonsense style, his mistrust of the press and an ability to make tough decisions, he signed a contract extension in October that will keep him in charge until 2020.

The Players

Stars

Antoine Griezmann is one of the most coveted attackers in the game. Teen striker Kylian Mbappe is being hailed as one of the world’s most exciting talents.

Stalwarts

Goalkeeper and national team skipper Hugo Lloris is fast closing in on a century of appearances. Rafael Varane brings calm and authority to the centre of defence, while Blaise Matuidi remains a Deschamps favourite in midfield.

Missing

Karim Benzema is technically available for selection after his alleged involvement in a sex-tape scandal in 2015, but the striker hasn’t been picked for more than two years. Left-back Benjamin Mendy has been out injured since September.

Debuts

Mbappe and Mendy both made their debuts in a 3-1 win in Luxembourg.

France World Cup Squad

France are yet to announce their 2018 World Cup squad.

France World Cup Injuries

We will update you with French injuries regularly.

The Unanswered Questions

Will Didier Deschamps stick to his preferred 4-3-3 system?

Having dabbled with 4-4-2, will he be daring and flexible enough to employ other systems? With the defensive talent at his disposal, three at the back isn’t unimaginable.

Can N’Golo Kante establish himself as a world star?

Acknowledged as the Premier League’s best midfielder last season, the Chelsea player now needs to make his mark at international level.

Will this be the World Cup that establishes Paul Pogba?

The midfielder has all the attributes to become a world star, but he’s not there yet. Russia could be the stage on which that all changes.

Will there be any surprise selections?

France have so much talent it’s frightening. Defender Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko and Wylan Cyprien, and striker Moussa Dembele are among those pushing

for a place.

Is today’s France better than the team that made it to the Final of Euro 2016?

Quite possibly, as they have more athletic full-backs to call on and some audacious youngsters emerging up front. Deschamps has tons of talent at his disposal but needs to make the team gel sufficiently to go all the way.