Take a look at the full list of matches that will make up the 2018 World Cup in Russia
World Cup Fixtures – Russia 2018
With the World Cup kicking off on the 14th of June, we have put together a full list of all the games, and what time they will be played.
England start their world Cup campaign on the 18th of June against Tunisia, before playing Panama on the 24th and then a potentially crucial matchup against Belgium on the 28th.
World Cup Fixtures
14 June
- Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (4pm, ITV)
15 June
16 June
- France vs. Australia (11, BBC)
- Argentina vs. Iceland (2pm, ITV)
- Peru vs. Denmark (5pm, BBC)
- Croatia vs. Nigeria (8pm, ITV)
17 June
- Costa Rica vs. Serbia (1pm, ITV)
- Germany vs. Mexico (4pm, BBC)
- Brazil vs. Switzerland (7pm, ITV)
18 June
- Sweden vs. South Korea (1pm, ITV)
- Belgium vs. Panama (4pm, BBC)
- Tunisia vs. England (7pm, BBC)
19 June
20 June
21 June
22 June
23 June
- Belgium vs. Tunisia (1pm, BBC)
- South Korea vs. Mexico (4pm, ITV)
- Germany vs. Sweden (7pm, ITV)
24 June
- England vs. Panama (1pm, BBC)
- Japan vs. Senegal (4pm, BBC)
- Poland vs. Colombia (7pm, ITV)
25 June
- Uruguay vs. Russia (3pm, ITV)
- Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (3pm, ITV4)
- Spain vs. Morocco (7pm, BBC)
- Iran vs. Portugal (7pm, BBC)
26 June
- Denmark vs. France (3pm, ITV)
- Australia vs. Peru (3pm, ITV4)
- Iceland vs. Croatia (7pm, BBC)
- Argentina vs. Nigeria (7pm, BBC)
27 June
- South Korea vs. Germany (3pm, BBC)
- Mexico vs. Sweden (3pm, BBC)
- Serbia vs. Brazil (7pm, ITV)
- Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (7pm, ITV4)
28 June
- Senegal vs. Colombia (3pm, BBC)
- Japan vs. Poland (3pm, BBC)
- England vs. Belgium (7pm, ITV)
- Panama vs. Tunisia (7pm, ITV4)
We will update this page with the knockout stages.
