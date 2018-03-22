Take a look at the full list of matches that will make up the 2018 World Cup in Russia

World Cup Fixtures – Russia 2018

With the World Cup kicking off on the 14th of June, we have put together a full list of all the games, and what time they will be played.

England start their world Cup campaign on the 18th of June against Tunisia, before playing Panama on the 24th and then a potentially crucial matchup against Belgium on the 28th.

World Cup Fixtures

14 June

15 June

16 June

17 June

Costa Rica vs. Serbia (1pm, ITV)

Germany vs. Mexico (4pm, BBC)

Brazil vs. Switzerland (7pm, ITV)

18 June

Sweden vs. South Korea (1pm, ITV)

Belgium vs. Panama (4pm, BBC)

Tunisia vs. England (7pm, BBC)

19 June

Colombia vs. Japan (1pm, BBC)

Poland vs. Senegal (4pm, ITV)

Russia vs. Egypt (7pm, BBC)

20 June

21 June

22 June

Brazil vs. Costa Rica (1pm, ITV)

Nigeria vs. Iceland (4pm, BBC)

Serbia vs. Switzerland (7pm, BBC)

23 June

Belgium vs. Tunisia (1pm, BBC)

South Korea vs. Mexico (4pm, ITV)

Germany vs. Sweden (7pm, ITV)

24 June

England vs. Panama (1pm, BBC)

Japan vs. Senegal (4pm, BBC)

Poland vs. Colombia (7pm, ITV)

25 June

26 June

27 June

South Korea vs. Germany (3pm, BBC)

Mexico vs. Sweden (3pm, BBC)

Serbia vs. Brazil (7pm, ITV)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (7pm, ITV4)

28 June

Senegal vs. Colombia (3pm, BBC)

Japan vs. Poland (3pm, BBC)

England vs. Belgium (7pm, ITV)

Panama vs. Tunisia (7pm, ITV4)

We will update this page with the knockout stages.