With the World Cup fast approaching we take a look at some of the teams who we think will contend for the trophy.

World Cup Favourites

It is less than two months until the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia so at World Soccer we thought it best to look at some of the teams who are the favourites to win the tournament, and how they stand right now.

If you would like to take a look at specific team guides, then simply click on the name of the country you want to see. Alternatively you can go to our World Cup homepage

Argentina

Admittedly, Argentina may not be as strong as some of the other teams on this list, but with a man like Lionel Messi on your side, anything is possible. Lest we forget, he managed to get Argentina to the final four years ago.

The main question here will be if they can defend well enough to stop teams, and if their World Cup qualification tells us anything, it is that they are not strong enough in this department. Nicolas Otamendi has improved but they only managed to keep clean sheets in eight of their 18 qualification games and in several of those games they conceded more than one. Their 3-0 loss to Brazil was particularly humiliating. And recently, they conceded six to Spain.

Indeed, coach Jorge Sampaoli’s side will probably have to score plenty and with Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Angel Di Maria, they clearly have the talent to do so. Interestingly, it appears as if Paulo Dybala struggled to make the final squad given Sampoali’s style and Mauro Icardi failed to make the squad altogether shockingly.

Argentina in their first game of the tournament struggled immensely against Iceland. Messi missed a penalty and 1-1 was the final score.

Then Argentina played incredibly poorly against Croatia to lose 3-0. Throughout the match there was a sense the only Messi was going to do anything to hurt Croatia and he could not. A truly awful team that played poorly and were set up incorrectly by their manager. A sorry sight from one of the great World Cup nations, but they somehow found a way to qualify for the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Nigeria. They will face France in the next round.

Belgium

Belgium have one of the strongest teams in the competition and many of them are coming into the primes of their careers. The time to step up is now but there are two concerning aspects to the side. First there is a serious reliance on Romelu Lukaku to score goals. If he doesn’t, then they may struggle.

The other aspect is more serious and it regards the manager Roberto Martinez. Arguably their best player, Kevin De Bruyne has publicly criticised the tactics of the coach before and if your best player is not on board with what the coach wants to achieve, then this could cause fissures throughout the side.

Nonetheless, as mentioned above, the talent throughout the side is world class. With Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Vincent Kompany in defence, they are strong in that department. Moving into the midfield you of course have De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, and Axel Witsel.

In the attacking department there is Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Michy Batshuayi. With all these names competing for the side, Belgium will be tough to beat, but the side is pretty inexperienced at getting to the business end of big tournaments.

Their last performance at the European Championships in 2016, they were famously dumped out of the quarter finals by a weak Welsh side.

Their opening game could not have been against a better opponent for them as they played Panama. The final score was 3-0 with Dries Mertens, and Romelu Lukaku getting on the scoresheet with the Manchester United man picking up a brace. Belgium then demolished Tunisia 5-2 with Lukaku and Hazard picking up a brace each. Michy Batshuayi scored the other.

Brazil

Four years on from their humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany, Brazil are one of the favourites to win in 2018 due to having a incredibly talented squad.

In defence they are stronger with Allison or Ederson between the sticks, and at the back there are quality players like Miranda, Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Felipe Luis.

Dani Alves recently injured his foot so is unlikely to take part in the tournament.

In midfield, Casemiro has become solid and integral for Real Madrid, Fernandinho has improved massively under Pep Guardiola, and then you have Coutinho, Paulinho, Douglas Costa, Willian, and Renato Augusto.

Finally up front, you have Gabriel Jesus and Neymar. Roberto Firmino will likely come off the bench.

No, talent is not not an issue here, instead it is the temperament and leadership of the team. Neymar, who is their best player, in particular sometimes has head explosion moments and at times they cost the side. During qualification he received a needless booking against Ecuador and missed four games through suspension. He is also in a race against time to be fit after injuring his foot for Paris Saint Germain.

In terms of leadership, head coach Tite has said he will continue to choose different captains at each match in Russia. There is a reason most teams do not do this and the lack of leadership may hinder Brazil from making it a long way in the tournament.

Brazil played a spirited Switzerland side yesterday and were held to a 1-1 draw. After going 1-0 up to a beautiful Philippe Coutinho goal, Brazil sat back and allowed Zuber to score from a corner.

They then managed to win 2-0 against a defensive Costa Rica.