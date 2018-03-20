Take a look at all the friendlies taking place as warm-up matches for the 2018 World Cup

World Cup Friendlies – Russia 2018

We have put together a list of all the friendlies taking place in 2018, all of which are being used as warm-up matches for the World Cup later this year.

Most of the teams participating in the tournament are playing a few warm-up games to make sure they are sharp in Russia. This list will only include friendlies for countries participating in the tournament, so teams like Italy and Netherlands will not be included unless they are playing a qualified team.

England will warm up against the Netherlands (23rd March), Italy (27th March), Nigeria (2nd June), and Costa Rica (7th June).

World Cup Friendlies

14th January

Indonesia 1 vs Iceland 4

27th January

South Korea 1 vs Moldova 0

30th January

South Korea 2 vs Jamaica 2

1st February

Mexico 1 vs Bosnia 0

3rd February

South Korea 1 vs Latvia 0

26th February

Saudi Arabia 3 vs Moldova 0

Related: World Cup TV Schedule

28th February

Iraq 4 va Saudi Arabia 1

17th March

Iran 4 vs Sierra Leone 0

22nd March

Denmark vs Panama (19.00)

23rd March

Japan vs Mali (12.20)

Russia vs Brazil (16.00)

Senegal vs Uzbekistan (16.00)

Norway vs Australia (17.00)

Greece vs Switzerland (18.00)

Tunisia vs Iran (18.15)

Saudi Arabia vs Ukraine (19.00)

Serbia vs Morocco (19.30)

Argentina vs Italy (19.45)

Germany vs Spain (19.45)

Netherlands vs England (19.45)

Poland vs Nigeria (19.45)

Portugal vs Egypt (19.45)

Scotland vs Costa Rica (19.45)

France vs Colombia (20.00)

24th March

Peru vs Croatia (00.00)

Mexico vs Iceland (02.30)

Northern Ireland vs South Korea (14.00)

Sweden vs Chile (17.00)

26th March

Portugal vs Netherlands (19.30) 27th March

Japan vs Ukraine (13.20)

Russia vs France (16.50)

Iran vs Algeria (18.00)

Switzerland vs Panama (18.00)

Denmark vs Chile (19.00)

Egypt vs Greece (19.00)

Senegal vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (19.00)

Romania vs Sweden (19.30)

Belgium vs Saudi Arabia (19.45)

Germany vs Brazil (19.45)

Poland vs South Korea (19.45)

Colombia vs Australia (20.00)

England vs Italy (20.00)

Morocco vs Uzbekistan (20.00)

Tunisia vs Costa Rica (20.00)

Spain vs Argentina (20.30)

Nigeria vs Serbia (21.00)

18th May

Iran vs Uzbekistan (15.00)

26th May

Kuwait vs Egypt (15.00)

28th May

Iran vs Turkey (15.00)

South Korea vs Honduras (15.00)

Mexico vs Wales (19.45)

France vs Republic of Ireland (20.00)

Italy vs Saudi Arabia (20.00)

Nigeria vs DR Congo (20.00)

Portugal vs Tunisia (21.00)

Related: World Cup Stadiums

29th May

Panama vs Northern Ireland (20.45)

Peru vs Scotland (21.00)

30th May

Austria vs Russia (19.45)

31st May

Luxembourg vs Senegal (16.00) 1st June South Korea vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (15.00)

France vs Italy (20.00) 2nd June

England vs Nigeria (17.15)

Sweden vs Denmark (18.45)

Austria vs Germany (20.00)

Belgium vs Portugal (20.00)

Iceland vs Norway (21.00)

Mexico vs Scotland (21.00)

3rd June

5th June

Russia vs Turkey (20.00) 6th June

Belgium vs Egypt (19.00)

Norway vs Panama (19.00)

Czech Republic vs Nigeria (20.00)

7th June

South Korea vs Bolivia (15.00)

England vs Costa Rica (20.00)

Portugal vs Algeria (21.00)

8th June

Uruguay vs Uzbekistan (00.00)

Croatia vs Senegal (15.00)

Iran vs Lithuania (15.00)

Germany vs Saudi Arabia (18.30)

Poland vs Chile (19.45)

Switzerland vs Japan (20.00)

9th June

Sweden vs Peru (19.15)

Denmark vs Mexico (20.00)

France vs USA (20.00)

Spain vs Tunisia (20.00)

11th June

Belgium vs Costa Rica (19.00)

South Korea vs Senegal (20.00)

12th June

Poland vs Lithuania (17.00)

Paraguay vs Japan (23.00)

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.