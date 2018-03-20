Take a look at all the friendlies taking place as warm-up matches for the 2018 World Cup
World Cup Friendlies – Russia 2018
We have put together a list of all the friendlies taking place in 2018, all of which are being used as warm-up matches for the World Cup later this year.
Most of the teams participating in the tournament are playing a few warm-up games to make sure they are sharp in Russia. This list will only include friendlies for countries participating in the tournament, so teams like Italy and Netherlands will not be included unless they are playing a qualified team.
England will warm up against the Netherlands (23rd March), Italy (27th March), Nigeria (2nd June), and Costa Rica (7th June).
World Cup Friendlies
14th January
- Indonesia 1 vs Iceland 4
27th January
- South Korea 1 vs Moldova 0
30th January
- South Korea 2 vs Jamaica 2
1st February
- Mexico 1 vs Bosnia 0
3rd February
- South Korea 1 vs Latvia 0
26th February
- Saudi Arabia 3 vs Moldova 0
28th February
- Iraq 4 va Saudi Arabia 1
17th March
- Iran 4 vs Sierra Leone 0
22nd March
- Denmark vs Panama (19.00)
23rd March
- Japan vs Mali (12.20)
- Russia vs Brazil (16.00)
- Senegal vs Uzbekistan (16.00)
- Norway vs Australia (17.00)
- Greece vs Switzerland (18.00)
- Tunisia vs Iran (18.15)
- Saudi Arabia vs Ukraine (19.00)
- Serbia vs Morocco (19.30)
- Argentina vs Italy (19.45)
- Germany vs Spain (19.45)
- Netherlands vs England (19.45)
- Poland vs Nigeria (19.45)
- Portugal vs Egypt (19.45)
- Scotland vs Costa Rica (19.45)
France vs Colombia (20.00)
24th March
- Peru vs Croatia (00.00)
- Mexico vs Iceland (02.30)
- Northern Ireland vs South Korea (14.00)
Sweden vs Chile (17.00)
26th March
Portugal vs Netherlands (19.30)
27th March
Japan vs Ukraine (13.20)
Iran vs Algeria (18.00)
Switzerland vs Panama (18.00)
Denmark vs Chile (19.00)
Egypt vs Greece (19.00)
Senegal vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (19.00)
Romania vs Sweden (19.30)
Belgium vs Saudi Arabia (19.45)
Germany vs Brazil (19.45)
Poland vs South Korea (19.45)
Colombia vs Australia (20.00)
England vs Italy (20.00)
Morocco vs Uzbekistan (20.00)
Tunisia vs Costa Rica (20.00)
Nigeria vs Serbia (21.00)
18th May
Iran vs Uzbekistan (15.00)
26th May
Kuwait vs Egypt (15.00)
28th May
Iran vs Turkey (15.00)
South Korea vs Honduras (15.00)
Mexico vs Wales (19.45)
France vs Republic of Ireland (20.00)
Italy vs Saudi Arabia (20.00)
Nigeria vs DR Congo (20.00)
Portugal vs Tunisia (21.00)
29th May
- Panama vs Northern Ireland (20.45)
Peru vs Scotland (21.00)
30th May
Austria vs Russia (19.45)
31st May
Luxembourg vs Senegal (16.00)
1st June
- South Korea vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (15.00)
France vs Italy (20.00)
2nd June
3rd June
Saudi Arabia vs Peru (20.00)
Spain vs Switzerland (20.00)
Costa Rica vs Northern Ireland (20.45)
Russia vs Turkey (20.00)
6th June
Belgium vs Egypt (19.00)
Norway vs Panama (19.00)
Czech Republic vs Nigeria (20.00)
7th June
South Korea vs Bolivia (15.00)
England vs Costa Rica (20.00)
Portugal vs Algeria (21.00)
8th June
Uruguay vs Uzbekistan (00.00)
Croatia vs Senegal (15.00)
Iran vs Lithuania (15.00)
Germany vs Saudi Arabia (18.30)
Poland vs Chile (19.45)
Switzerland vs Japan (20.00)
9th June
11th June
Belgium vs Costa Rica (19.00)
South Korea vs Senegal (20.00)
12th June
Poland vs Lithuania (17.00)
-
Paraguay vs Japan (23.00)
