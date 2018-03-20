World Cup Friendlies – Russia 2018

Take a look at all the friendlies taking place as warm-up matches for the 2018 World Cup

We have put together a list of all the friendlies taking place in 2018, all of which are being used as warm-up matches for the World Cup later this year.

Most of the teams participating in the tournament are playing a few warm-up games to make sure they are sharp in Russia. This list will only include friendlies for countries participating in the tournament, so teams like Italy and Netherlands will not be included unless they are playing a qualified team.

England will warm up against the Netherlands (23rd March), Italy (27th March), Nigeria (2nd June), and Costa Rica (7th June).

World Cup Friendlies

14th January

27th January

  • South Korea 1 vs Moldova 0

30th January

  • South Korea 2 vs Jamaica 2

1st February

  • Mexico 1 vs Bosnia 0

3rd February

  • South Korea 1 vs Latvia 0

26th February

28th February

17th March

  • Iran 4 vs Sierra Leone 0

22nd March

23rd March

  • Japan vs Mali (12.20) 
  • Russia vs Brazil (16.00)
  • Senegal vs Uzbekistan (16.00)
  • Norway vs Australia (17.00) 
  • Greece vs Switzerland (18.00)
  • Tunisia vs Iran (18.15) 
  • Saudi Arabia vs Ukraine (19.00)
  • Serbia vs Morocco (19.30) 
  • Argentina vs Italy (19.45) 
  • Germany vs Spain (19.45) 
  • Netherlands vs England (19.45) 
  • Poland vs Nigeria (19.45) 
  • Portugal vs Egypt (19.45) 
  • Scotland vs Costa Rica (19.45) 
  • France vs Colombia (20.00) 

Italy: Messi and Argentina will play against Italy in March (Getty Images)

24th March

  • Peru vs Croatia (00.00) 
  • Mexico vs Iceland (02.30) 
  • Northern Ireland vs South Korea (14.00)
  • Sweden vs Chile (17.00) 

26th March

27th March

  • Japan vs Ukraine (13.20) 

  • Iran vs Algeria (18.00)
  • Switzerland vs Panama (18.00) 
  • Egypt vs Greece (19.00) 
  • Senegal vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (19.00) 
  • Romania vs Sweden (19.30) 
  • Germany vs Brazil (19.45) 
  • Poland vs South Korea (19.45) 
  • England vs Italy (20.00) 
  • Tunisia vs Costa Rica (20.00) 
  • Nigeria vs Serbia (21.00) 

18th May

  • Iran vs Uzbekistan (15.00) 

26th May

  • Kuwait vs Egypt (15.00) 

28th May

  • Iran vs Turkey (15.00) 
  • South Korea vs Honduras (15.00) 
  • Mexico vs Wales (19.45) 
  • France vs Republic of Ireland (20.00) 
  • Nigeria vs DR Congo (20.00) 

29th May

  • Panama vs Northern Ireland (20.45) 
  • Peru vs Scotland (21.00) 

30th May

  • Austria vs Russia (19.45) 

31st May

  • Luxembourg vs Senegal (16.00) 

1st June

  • South Korea vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (15.00) 
  • France vs Italy (20.00) 

Belgium: Ronaldo and Portugal will warm up against Belgium in June (Getty Images)

2nd June

  • England vs Nigeria (17.15) 
  • Austria vs Germany (20.00) 
  • Mexico vs Scotland (21.00) 

3rd June

  • Spain vs Switzerland (20.00) 
  • Costa Rica vs Northern Ireland (20.45) 
 5th June

6th June

  • Belgium vs Egypt (19.00) 
  • Norway vs Panama (19.00) 
  • Czech Republic vs Nigeria (20.00) 

7th June

  • South Korea vs Bolivia (15.00) 
  • England vs Costa Rica (20.00) 

8th June

  • Iran vs Lithuania (15.00) 
  • Poland vs Chile (19.45) 
  • Switzerland vs Japan (20.00) 

9th June

11th June

  • Belgium vs Costa Rica (19.00) 
  • South Korea vs Senegal (20.00) 

12th June

  • Poland vs Lithuania (17.00) 
  • Paraguay vs Japan (23.00)

