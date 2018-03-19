The BBC and ITV will share the group game fixtures for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

World Cup TV Schedule

The BBC and ITV will share TV coverage of the 2018 World Cup group games in Russia.

ITV will broadcast the opening match of the tournament, the hosts Russia against Saudi Arabia.

England’s first two matches against Tunisia and Panama will be on BBC, and the final potentially vital group game against Belgium will be on ITV.

In terms of the knockout-stages, ITV will get to pick the first two of the last-16 fixtures, and the first pick of the semi-finals. They will also televise the third-place playoff game.

The BBC will get the first two picks of the quarter-finals.

The final, on July 15th will be televised by both the BBC and ITV.

Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport, said: “The build-up to the World Cup has now begun and we’re looking forward to bringing viewers entertaining and comprehensive coverage on ITV, ITV4 and the ITV Hub, as well as on social media.”

Additionally, head of BBC TV sport, Philip Bernie, said: “We’re delighted with our selection of matches, which sees the BBC bring England’s first two games of the competition live to our audiences, as well as their potential quarter-final. We are also very pleased to be showcasing the skills of the world’s best players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in five of their group matches.”

World Cup TV Schedule (UK times)

14 June

15 June

16 June

France vs. Australia (11, BBC)

Argentina vs. Iceland (2pm, ITV)

Peru vs. Denmark (5pm, BBC)

Croatia vs. Nigeria (8pm, ITV)

17 June

Costa Rica vs. Serbia (1pm, ITV)

Germany vs. Mexico (4pm, BBC)

Brazil vs. Switzerland (7pm, ITV)

18 June

Sweden vs. South Korea (1pm, ITV)

Belgium vs. Panama (4pm, BBC)

Tunisia vs. England (7pm, BBC)

19 June

Colombia vs. Japan (1pm, BBC)

Poland vs. Senegal (4pm, ITV)

Russia vs. Egypt (7pm, BBC)

20 June

21 June

22 June

Brazil vs. Costa Rica (1pm, ITV)

Nigeria vs. Iceland (4pm, BBC)

Serbia vs. Switzerland (7pm, BBC)

23 June

Belgium vs. Tunisia (1pm, BBC)

South Korea vs. Mexico (4pm, ITV)

Germany vs. Sweden (7pm, ITV)

24 June

England vs. Panama (1pm, BBC)

Japan vs. Senegal (4pm, BBC)

Poland vs. Colombia (7pm, ITV)

25 June

26 June

Denmark vs. France (3pm, ITV)

Australia vs. Peru (3pm, ITV4)

Iceland vs. Croatia (7pm, BBC)

Argentina vs. Nigeria (7pm, BBC)

27 June

South Korea vs. Germany (3pm, BBC)

Mexico vs. Sweden (3pm, BBC)

Serbia vs. Brazil (7pm, ITV)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (7pm, ITV4)

28 June

Senegal vs. Colombia (3pm, BBC)

Japan vs. Poland (3pm, BBC)

England vs. Belgium (7pm, ITV)

Panama vs. Tunisia (7pm, ITV4)

Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.