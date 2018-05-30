2018 World Cup Kits Revealed

In this piece we look at some of…
Brazil
Brazil’s kit is made up of a yellow shirt, blue shorts and white socks (Getty Images)
Switzerland
The Switzerland kit has a graphic design on the front which signifies their mountainous regions (Getty Images)
Costa Rica
Inside the collar, the shirt celebrates Costa Rica’s fifth appearance at the tournament (Getty Images)
Serbia
Previously designed by Umbra, Puma have taken the reins for the 2018 Serbia kit (Getty Images)
Germany
Germany’s 2018 kit pays homage to the 1990 victory. ‘Die Manschaft’ is printed on the reverse of the neck (Getty Images)
Mexico
Mexico stay traditionally green in their home jersey. ‘Soy Mexico’ is printed on the neck (Getty Images)
Sweden
Sweden stick to their yellow and blue combination (Getty Images)
South Korea
Red socks and black shorts accompany the red shirt for South Korea (Getty Images)
Belgium
Belgium will wear this as their home kit in Russia, taking inspiration from their Euro 1984 kit (Getty Images)
Panama
The national bird of Panama, the Harpy Eagle, is the inspiration for their home kit (Getty Images)
Tunisia
German manufacturers Uhlsport made the Tunisia kit (Getty Images)
England
England’s white kit is simple and features a rosette on the inside of the shirt (Getty Images)
Poland
The two-tone style of Poland’s kit is the main aspect of their design (Getty Images)
Senegal
The graphic on the front is a homage to their nickname the ‘Lions of Tarenga’ (Getty Images)
Colombia
Here is Columbia’s home jersey for the World Cup (Getty Images)
Japan
The kit features a blue base with hues of red and white to symbolise the national flag (Getty Images)
