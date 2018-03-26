World Cup Groups – Russia 2018

Take a look at how the 32 teams were split up into their eight World Cup groups here.

The 2018 World Cup had 32 qualified teams from the various football confederations around the world, and these 32 were put into four pots to decide the eight groups that would make up the World Cup.

The first pot was made up of Russia as hosts and the seven other best teams in the world based on FIFA rankings from October 2017.

2018 was a bit different too as the rest of the pots would normally be done geographically, however, the FIFA rankings aspect was continued for the other three pots.

Pot 1 – Russia (ranked 65), Germany (1), Brazil (2), Portugal (3), Argentina (4), Belgium (5), Poland (6), and France (7)

Pot 2 – Spain (8), Peru (10), Switzerland (11), England (12), Colombia (13), Mexico (16), Uruguay (17), Croatia (18)

Pot 3 – Denmark (19), Iceland (21), Costa Rica (22), Sweden (25), Tunisia (28), Egypt (30), Senegal (32), Iran (34)

Pot 4 – Serbia (38), Nigeria (41), Australia (43), Japan (44), Morocco (48), Panama (49), South Korea (62), Saudi Arabia (63)

The draw took place in December 2017 and the results are as follows:

Group A – Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Clutch: Salah scored the last minute penalty which ensured Egypt’s place in Russia (Getty Images)

Group B – Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Euros: Can Cristiano Ronaldo achieve World Cup glory with Portugal? (Getty Images)

Group C – France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

C: France are alongside Australia, Peru, and Denmark in Group c. They should top the group (Getty Images)

Group D – Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group D: How far can Lionel Messi carry his Argentina side? (Getty Images)

Group E – Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Triumvirate: Coutinho, Neymar, and Jesus are going to be vital for Brazil’s World Cup hopes in Russia (Getty Images)

Group F – Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Champions: 2014 champions Germany will be one of the favourites in Russia (Getty Images)

Group G – Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Three Lions: England will have to perform well with Belgium in their Group (Getty Images)

Group H – Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Scorer: Robert Lewandowski is always tough to stop for Poland (Getty Images)

