2018 World Cup Kits Revealed

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

England

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan

At World Soccer we will update you with all the news related to the World Cup on our website. Make sure you know about the Groups, Friendlies, Dates, Fixtures, Stadiums, TV Schedule, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.

Also don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook, and Twitter.