2018 World Cup Kits Revealed

Take a look at what each team will be wearing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The World Cup is coming up and as a result many of the teams that have qualified have released new kits for the tournament. We take a look at what each team will be wearing in this piece. Which is your favourite?

Russia

 

Russia’s away kit features an abstract design (Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s away World Cup kit (Getty Images)

Egypt

Egypt’s home kit for the World Cup (Getty Images)

Uruguay

Uruguay’s home kit has a graphic on the front (Getty Images)

Portugal

A deep red with green trim and gold accents, Portugal’s kit for the 2018 World Cup has remained traditional (Getty Images)

Spain

Adidas designed Spains kit for 2018 (Getty Images)

Morocco 

Adidas had to redesign Morocco’s kit for the 2018 World Cup (Getty Images)

Iran

Red and white are the main colours for Iran’s home kit (Getty Images)

France

Nike kept it simple with the French kit in 2018 (Getty Images)

Australia

The Socceroos will wear a classic green and gold jersey with green graphics on the sleeves (Getty Images)

Peru

The traditional red slash across a white jersey is the hallmark of Peru’s 2018 kit (Getty Images)

Denmark

Hummel chevrons run down the sleeves on a red jersey design (Getty Images)

Argentina

Lionel Messi and co will go with a traditional Argentinian jersey (Getty Images)

Iceland

Iceland are playing in their first World Cup, in this blue design (Getty Images)

Croatia

Nike designed Croatia’s famous red and white kit (Getty Images)

Nigeria

Nigeria’s loud and proud kit (Getty Images)

Brazil

Brazil’s kit is made up of a yellow shirt, blue shorts and white socks (Getty Images)

Switzerland

The Switzerland kit has a graphic design on the front which signifies their mountainous regions (Getty Images)

Costa Rica

Inside the collar, the shirt celebrates Costa Rica’s fifth appearance at the tournament (Getty Images)

Serbia

Previously designed by Umbra, Puma have taken the reins for the 2018 Serbia kit (Getty Images)

Germany

Germany’s 2018 kit pays homage to the 1990 victory. ‘Die Manschaft’ is printed on the reverse of the neck  (Getty Images)

Mexico

Mexico stay traditionally green in their home jersey. ‘Soy Mexico’ is printed on the neck (Getty Images)

Sweden

Sweden stick to their yellow and blue combination (Getty Images)

South Korea

Red socks and black shorts accompany the red shirt for South Korea (Getty Images)

Belgium

Belgium will wear this as their home kit in Russia, taking inspiration from their Euro 1984 kit (Getty Images)

Panama

The national bird of Panama, the Harpy Eagle, is the inspiration for their home kit (Getty Images)

Tunisia

German manufacturers Uhlsport made the Tunisia kit (Getty Images)

England

England’s white kit is simple and features a rosette on the inside of the shirt (Getty Images)

Poland

The two-tone style of Poland’s kit is the main aspect of their design (Getty Images)

Senegal

The graphic on the front is a homage to their nickname the ‘Lions of Tarenga’ (Getty Images)

Colombia

Here is Columbia’s home jersey for the World Cup (Getty Images)

Japan

The kit features a blue base with hues of red and white to symbolise the national flag (Getty Images)

